Bank Classic All-Tourney Teams
In last week's coverage of the 27th Annual Newburyport Bank Classic, not every All-Tournament team for each division was published.
On the boys side, Triton's Tyler Egan headlined the Fournier Division, and he was joined by Marblehead's Sean Dolan, Lowell's Thomas Woodlock and Aiden Lavoie and Norwell's Austin Shea, Timmy Ward and Kevin Leary (MVP). Three locals made the Gulazian Division All-Tourney team in Pentucket's Nolan Cole and Jack Stewart as well as Amesbury's Bodie Marcotte, and Hamilton-Wenham's Will Brown and Haverhill's Darren Ackerman, Max Boyer and John Bishop (MVP) also made the team.
Finally in the Bresnahan Division, Newburyport's Jackson DeVivo and Jamie Brooks made the team. They were joined by North Andover's Troy Takesian, Shrewsbury's Carter Richardson and Andover's Brendan Murnane, Carter Hillson and Charlie Rainville (MVP).
On the girls side in the Doyle Division, Newbuyport's Teagan Wilson and Kiara Farrar made the team, as did Norwell's Nicole Prescott, Pope Francis's Lily Hayes, and Shrewbury's Yasmine McKenzie, Risa Montoya and Maddie Mrva (MVP).
The Most Local Flair?
As far as the college ranks is concerned, the team with the biggest local flair to it this upcoming spring has to be St. Anselm's baseball. It hasn't been the best start to the season for the Hawks (1-6), but you definitely want to keep tabs on a team that has five local players on it.
Newbury's Zack Clough -- a Governor's Academy product -- is a junior outfielder who's started every game and is batting .276 with five RBI. Freshman Drew MacDonald of Amesbury was a Daily News All-Star pitcher last spring, and has yet to allow a run through two relief appearances and 2.0 innings pitched for the Hawks.
Next up is sophomore outfielder Jax Budgell of Newburyport, who's made one pinch hit appearance through seven games. Then you have Northern Essex Community College transfer Richie Williams of Georgetown, a junior outfielder who's played in four games and has three RBI.
Finally, Salisbury's Mike Borrelli is in his senior season as a power-hitting catcher/outfielder with the team, and has started every game. He's coming off a junior year where he was named to the Northeast-10 All-Conference First Team.
Captains Corner
With the winter sports season nearing its end, The Daily News still wants to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
