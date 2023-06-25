Let’s here it for the girls!
The MIAA spring sports season belonged to the Newburyport girls.
Out of every single spring sport this year, champions from 35 different schools were crowned at the state level (B/G rugby, B/G lacrosse, B/G tennis, B/G track, baseball, softball, boys volleyball). Only six schools across the entire state won multiple championships, with only two of those programs winning three titles.
Lexington and Newburyport.
But take a look at the breakdown.
Lexington’s titles: Boys Tennis, Girls Tennis, Boys Track.
Newburyport’s titles: Girls Track, Girls Tennis, Girls Lacrosse.
So in total, Newburyport tied as the winningest school across the entire state this spring, and it has all of its female athletes to thank for it. Big congrats go out to those three title teams, including coaches Jana Schulson, Catherine Batchelder and Mike McCormick.
It would take more research that hopefully I’ll get around to doing this summer, but hard to imagine a singular school winning three state championships in the same season from either just its boys or girls programs alone.
Rosa’s are the ‘Title Twins!’
Another cool sidebar story as we continue to put a bow on the 2022-23 athletic school year: Newburyport twins Zach and Izzy Rosa both winning state championships in their respective sports.
You have to go back to the fall, but Zach started the school year out by helping the Clippers boys soccer team go undefeated (23-0-0) on their way to claiming the Division 3 title. More recently, Izzy was tri-captain of the dominant girls lacrosse team that just beat Norwell in the title game, 13-10, to take home the Division 3 crown last weekend.
Graduates. Twins. Champions.
They will be remembered in Clipper history.
Colbert named MSTCA D5 Coach of Year
A worthy honor just came in for a worthy recipient.
Triton varsity indoor and outdoor track coach Joe Colbert was recently named the MSTCA Division 5 Girls Track Coach of the Year, an award that encompasses the whole state. Under Colbert’s leadership, the Vikings yet again had a strong outdoor season at both the CAL and state level, and produced stellar athletes such as Parker Burns, Teagan Wilson, Sophia Lesinski and sisters Janet and Aleyo Amasa-Titus.
Triton baseball names 2024 captains
The Triton baseball team will have tri-captains next spring, as the program announced Jack Lindholm, Josh Penney and Connor Rumph as captain-elects.
Georgetown with two openings
Georgetown Middle/High School is in need of both an Athletic Trainer and a varsity Girls Volleyball Coach for next season. Those interested in applying can find the postings at: https://employer.schoolspring.com/.
