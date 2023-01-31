Pink the Rink!
Please join the Newburyport girls varsity hockey team at Wednesday night’s home game at the Graf against Beverly (7 p.m.). The Playing for Pink Game will be played in honor of those with breast cancer and in support of Runway for Recovery, a local non-profit that supports individual patients.
The goal is to raise at least $2,000 for the charity and to raise awareness. A 50/50 cash raffle and bake sale will be offered at the game, and players will be wearing pink jerseys. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink in support of those who have been impacted by breast cancer. To make a donation, visit: https://www.classy.org/team/474779.
Sam Acquaviva shatters MIT record
Newburyport’s Sam Acquaviva continues to make history for both the MIT Cross Country and Indoor Track teams.
Over the weekend, the senior placed second in the 3,000 at the Boston University Terrier Classic in 8:00.41. That time both shattered the previous MIT record (8:11.60), and also is the third-fastest time recorded in NCAA Division 3 history.
CAL vs. Cancer
The third annual CAL vs. Cancer games took place across the league Tuesday night. The tradition was started to help the league fight against cancer, as each school was accepting donations for the American Cancer Society.
CAL/NEC Wrestling awards
Forgot to mention a couple of league awards that were given out at the conclusion of the CAL/NEC Wrestling Open on Saturday.
For the CAL section of the awards list, Pentucket 145-pounder Trevor Kamuda was named the Wrestler of the Year, while Triton coach Shawn McElligott was selected as Coach of the Year. Kamuda, our returning Daily News MVP from a year ago, had a fantastic regular season before placing second at 145 in the league meet.
For the Panthers, Kamuda also, of course, made the All-CAL team along with his younger brother, Tanner, as did 160-pounder Adam Newman. For the Vikings, Sam Imlach (113), Lucas Bistany (138), Amir Alami (152), Nolan Merrill (170), Douglas Aylward (182), Ashton Wonson (220) and Tony Sforza (HVY) all were named All-CAL.
Iron Man Batchelder
Talk about an impressive rookie season.
Newburyport’s Will Batchelder has continued to light it up as just a freshman on the Holy Cross men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard is second on the team in scoring averaging 11.4 ppg, and he’s also hit a team-high 59 3s while shooting a stellar 40.1% from beyond the arc.
Batchelder is also one of just two players for the Crusaders (7-16) who has played and started all 23 games this winter.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.