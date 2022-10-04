Newburyport Wall of Fame
The Newburyport High School Wall Of Fame will be holding its first Banquet in two years on Thursday, November 3rd at The Elks in Newburyport. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $40 each, and will be sold at the Newburyport High School main office, The Park Lunch or by contacting Paula Souliotis at 978-518-6685.
No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets will go on sale October 10th and must be purchased by November 1st .
The new inductees are: Rachael Wile Dobbs, Nicole” Nikki” Mercer, Sean Sullivan, Ray “Moose” Hartnett, Chris Sheehan, Timothy Francis Foley and Molly Landreth Evak.
Francouer advances in Korn Ferry Q-School
Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur continues to play some fantastic golf.
Last week, the former St. John’s Prep great advanced through the First Stage of Korn Ferry Q-School with a four-round total of 276 (-12). That earned him solo second from his site at Mayfield Sand Ridge Country Club in Chardon, Ohio, and easily advanced him through to the Second Stage.
This comes after Francoeur cleared Q-School Pre-Qualifying in late August, and after his latest success he now stands just two steps away (Second Stage, Final Stage) from earning his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour card.
Francouer shook off an opening 75 (3-over) and responded with rounds of 66-69-66. In his final round, he made eight birdies to finish just one stroke off medalist Carter Jenkins of Raleigh, North Carolina. What more, Francoeur’s final round coincided with his mother, Kelly’s, birthday.
Francoeur now gets to choose where he wants to play between five different Second Stage sites, which will take place either next week or the following.
Basketball Officiating Course
Board 130 of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) is offering a course for anyone interested in becoming a certified basketball official. Classes will be held at North Andover High School.
Classes will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the following days: 10/5, 10/11, 10/12, 10/17, 10/18, 10/25, 10/26, 10/27, 10/31, 11/2. The class will be taught by Board 130 and state rules interpreter Bill Boutilier. The IAABO exam for new officials will be administered on Monday, Nov. 7 at North Andover High School. All residents of Essex County age 18 and older are eligible to take the course and exam.
The cost is $175, which covers the classes, exam, rule book and all study materials. You can register online at www.iaaboboard130.org. For more information, please contact Bill Boutilier at 978-809-9480 or Dan Bryant at daniel.bryant@comcast.net.
