Newburyport hockey honoring Stone
The Newburyport boys hockey program would like to invite all family, friends, fans, former teammates and alumni to attend a pre-game ceremony in honor of the late Jeff Stone. A Clipper Wall of Famer, Stone was a former football and hockey player in the late 90’s and a 12-year assistant coach for the Clippers under Paul Yameen.
In recognition of his commitment, dedication and passion for the program, the Clippers will be retiring Stone’s No. 14 jersey on opening day December 18th when they face St. Mary’s of Lynn at Graf Rink at 2 p.m.
Freiermuth up f or Pro Bowl
Pretty cool to see that Pat Freiermuth is eligible to receive votes for the Pro Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steeler rookie from Merrimac has six touchdowns on the season, tying him with Rob Gronkowski while only being one behind Hunter Henry and Dawson Knox for the league lead for a tight end.
Archer hits
Former Daily News boys soccer MVP Ryan Archer of Newburyport just finished up a successful freshman season for Endicott. The 5-foot-10 forward saw action in 13 of 17 games, and he had a goal against St. Joe’s (Maine), an assist in a win over Wentworth and three total points on the year.
Star spectators
Patriots stars Mac Jones, Damian Harris, Matthew Judon and others hung around Gillette Stadium after practice to watch some of the Division 1 state title game between Central Catholic and Catholic Memorial last week. Cameras caught them watching from the runway.
Sanderson in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruin Derek Sanderson will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on 25 Low Street in Newburyport on Sunday, December 12. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the autograph signing from 10 a.m. to noon. Autographs are $20 each.
Tough blow in NH
Unfortunately for New Hampshire high school track and field athletes, the NHIAA announced that there will be no indoor season for the second straight year due to the limited venues with the proper facilities still not allowing outside use. Statewide, that’s about 2,000 athletes who, for the second straight year, will be looking for something else to do.
