WALL OF FAME FUNDRAISER
The Newburyport Wall of Fame Committee is currently in the process of starting a fundraising effort to restore the Wall of Fame located in the high school.
The Newburyport High School Wall of Fame was established in 1982 as a means to forever enshrine the legacies of athletes, coaches and contributors. Beginning in 2018, the committee began the task of restoring the Wall and damaged plaques lining the main athletics hallway in the school. This ongoing project resumed post pandemic, and the final hurdle to a completed Wall is a financial one. While so many individuals have volunteered time and effort into this restoration effort, this final phase is a costly one. Any funds and contributions to offset this project are greatly appreciated.
Those interested in offering support can visit: raise.snap.app/donor/newburyport-wall-of-fame, or contact Jed Beauparlant at: jbeaupar@yahoo.com.
BERARDINO MAKES ALL-TOURNEY TEAM
A former Daily News Volleyball MVP has continued to light it up at the Division 1 college level.
Rowley native and past Triton superstar Mia Berardino, now a sophomore at Stonehill College, was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Harvard Invitational last weekend. In three games, the outside hitter led the Skyhawks with a combined 34 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces and a .305 hitting percentage.
Basically, picking up right where she left off last year.
Berardino is coming off a freshman season where, in Stonehill’s first season as a Division 1 program, she led the team with 201 kills.
DUPUIS COMMITS TO ST. MICHAEL’S
It’s never too late for good things to happen.
After putting together his best season on the diamond this past spring, recently-graduated Triton baseball star Griffin Dupuis was recently offered and committed to continue his career at Division 2 St. Michael’s College. This past year, the Daily News All-Star posted a 5-4 record on the mound for the Vikings with a 2.20 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 57.1 innings pitched. He also hit an impressive .375 at the plate with 9 runs scored and 9 RBI.
Dupuis was also a Daily News Basketball All-Star during the winter, but stuck with baseball as his top sport.
PORT FIELD HOCKEY OPENS WITH WIN
Fresh off a run to the Division 3 Semifinals last year, the Newburyport field hockey team already appears to be in midseason form.
On Tuesday, the Clippers and coach Shannon Haley opened their season with a win over rival Pentucket, who are coached, of course, by Haley’s mother, Ruth Beaton. Senior Morgan Valeri gave the Clippers a 1-0 halftime lead, then Delaney Woekel, Olivia Wilson and Ciara Geraghty all found the back of the cage in the second half.
CAPTAINS CORNER
We’ve already received a couple, but with the bulk of fall sports starting this week, The Daily News is accepting admissions for our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
