Champion Carleo!
It comes as no surprise that former Daily News Indoor and Outdoor Track All-Star TJ Carleo of Newburyport is succeeding immediately at the college level.
Over the weekend, the Brandeis University first-year won the 800-meter dash at the University Athletic Association (UAA) Outdoor Championship held at the University of Chicago. Carleo crossed in a personal-best — and winning — time of 1:51.98, which is the second-fastest time recorded in the event across the league all year.
Carleo is now ranked 20th in Division 3 in the event, putting him right on the cusp of NCAA Championship qualification, and he is Brandeis’s first 800-meter outdoor champion since Chris Brown in 2012.
Triton brother lacrosse battle
A set of brothers and former Daily News All-Stars for the Triton lacrosse program are set to square off in the college ranks on Wednesday.
Older brother Drew Bouley is a junior attack at Wentworth, who has 21 goals and 9 assists over 15 games this spring. His younger brother, Kyle, a freshman long-stick-midfielder for Curry College who’s played in 14 games and has an assist, very well may be guarding him.
Wentworth (5-10) and Curry (4-11) are set to square off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Wentworth.
Nardone leads Sienna tennis to title
Daily News All-Decade Boys Tennis player Matt Nardone of Amesbury is having a memorable senior season at Siena College.
Over the weekend, the two-year captain helped Sienna beat top-seeded Fairfield, 4-0, to win the program’s first ever MAAC championship. Nardone teamed with Agustin Suarez to win in a rout at No. 2 doubles, 6-0, to help the Saints claim the title.
Nardone is a four-year starter and 11-11 this spring playing doubles, and will now gear up to lead the Saints in their first ever NCAA tournament appearance.
First Power Rankings Friday
Hard to believe, but we’re already a few weeks into the spring season, and at this time next month we’ll be diving head first into the MIAA playoffs.
Come the end of this week, we’ll get a first glimpse of those potential playoff fields.
The MIAA announced that the first statewide spring power rankings will be released on Friday (4/28). With a long list of local teams playing well this spring across all sports, expect to see some familiar names near the top of multiple divisions.
Captains Corner
The spring sports season is here, and The Daily News still wants to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
