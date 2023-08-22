SUCCESSFUL WEEK FOR CHABOT
After playing baseball for Newburyport High during the spring, 15-year-old Dante Chabot has switched back to lighting up the New England youth tennis circuit this summer.
Last week, Chabot won multiple matches at the USTA New England Grass Team Championships at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI. He then immediately moved over to a clay court, and got to the finals of the Providence Summer Championship to continue to solidify his status as one of the top Junior boys in the region.
Per the popular site tennisrecruiting.net, Chabot is now the No. 4 ranked player in his class in Massachusetts, and the No. 12 ranked player in New England.
DALGAR SECOND AT FALMOUTH MILE
Three-time Daily News All-Star Kaylie Dalgar appears to be in top shape heading into her senior cross country season at Pentucket this fall. Over the weekend, she was one of only 10 female athletes statewide to be selected to run in the heralded Tommy Cochary High School Mile in Falmouth, and she placed second in 5:15.08.
This was the 12th annual running of the Mile, which honors the life of former Falmouth runner Tommy Cochary, who tragically lost his life in 1990 due to a drunk driving accident. In memory of his active life, the family continues to promote good health and smart choices by awarding a grant in the top high school girl and boy athletes names to be used by their schools.
ARSENAULT MAKES HERALD ALL-EMASS TEAM
The Boston Herald released its 17th annual preseason All-EMass Football Team over the weekend, and Amesbury lineman Will Arsenault was selected to the Second-Team Offense. The CAL Baker co-Lineman of the Year and a Daily News All-Star last year, Arsenault helped Amesbury (9-2) rush for an impressive 3,201 yards as a team and average 35.1 points per game.
His teammate, Aiden Donovan — a fellow Daily News All-Star and CAL Baker co-Lineman of the Year — was named an Honorable Mention at linebacker, as was Newburyport’s Sean Miles at quarterback.
All three will be seniors this school year.
RAYCROFT SIGNING
Former Boston Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft, who works for NESN as a Bruins analyst, will be signing autographs at VFW Hall in Methuen on Sun., Aug. 27.
Raycroft will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon as the monthly sports card show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Autographs cost $12 apiece, inscriptions free. Admission is $2 and free for children under 10.
For more info contact Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
CAPTAINS CORNER
We’ve already received a couple, but even though it’s only the preseason, The Daily News is still accepting admissions for our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
