Dante Dominates!
Newburyport freshman Dante Chabot put on a rather impressive showing to claim the first-place trophy at this past weekend’s USTA New England 14U L4 event in Trumbull, CT. In a field of 23 competitors, he won all four of his matches in straight sets to cruise to the title.
After earning a bye in the first round, Chabot — the No. 2 seed — beat Wayland’s Morgan Rich in the Round of 16 (6-1, 6-2) and Weston’s Tanner Oberg in the quarterfinals (6-2, 6-3) before really turning it on over his last two matches. He beat No. 4 seed Oliver Pettigrove of Exeter, N.H. in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1, then had little trouble with top seed Rudr Malayya of Lexington in the finals with another 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Keliher commits
The talented Keliher family of Amesbury now has another reason to celebrate.
Over the weekend, Griffin Keliher announced his commitment to the Bentley University Swimming Team. The decision comes after a fantastic club season competing with SOLO Aquatics, where he placed first in the 200 backstroke and second in the 100 backstroke at the New England Senior LCM Championship.
Griffin is the younger brother of Jaden and Cam Keliher. Jaden is entering his junior season on the Wheaton College basketball team, while Cam is a freshman who is also playing basketball at Endicott College.
First Goal for Hallinan!
Freshman McKenna Hallinan of Amesbury is starting to see more time for the UMass Boston women’s soccer team, and she’s making the most of it. She made her first career start last week at Salve Regina and scored her first collegiate goal, then three days later she started again against Rhode Island College and had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win.
New Captain
Congrats are in order to Newburyport senior Will Walsh, who was recently selected as the third captain of the football team joining Jack Hadden and Ryan Miles. The Newburyport Gridiron twitter account (@portclippers) said of Walsh, who is an offensive and defensive lineman: “Will is a versatile three-way player with mental and physical toughness. He excels in the classroom, is a leader on the field and has high character whether people are watching or not.”
Captains Corner
Apologies if this is getting annoying, but calls are still going out for our Daily News “Captains Corner” segment. Coaches — or parents of the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Email: kgaudette@ newburyportnews.com.
