Duchesne 1st, Kelly 2nd at Atkinson Invite
The Newburyport cross country teams are gearing up for some hopeful playoff success.
At Saturday’s Dick Atkinson Invitational at Stanley Park in Westfield, reigning Daily News MVP Bradford Duchesne finished with a 5K time of 16:04.99 to place first overall in a field of 157 runners. That beat out second-place finisher Ben Drohan of West Springfield by almost six seconds (16:10.03), and helped the Clippers place second overall out of 22 teams with 94 points. Acton-Boxboro won the boys race with 77 points.
Matt Murray was the second Newburyport finisher in 14th overall (16:36.20), Ethan Downs was right behind in 18th (16:44.92) and Drew Cassino was 35th (17:22.39). Triton also competed and finished fifth, and was led by Griffin White (32nd, 17:17.98), Sam Mollineaux (36th, 17:24.48), John Prendergast (41st, 17:40.90) and Zach Lyon (48th, 17:55.26).
On the girls side, Newburyport placed second out of 16 teams — behind winner Northampton — with 112 points, while Triton was eighth with 220 points. Abby Kelly ran a fantastic race for the Clippers, finishing second out of 117 runners with a 5K time of 19:24.03. Bristol Banovic (18th, 20:57.45), Annabel Murray (25th, 21:14.76) and Violet Moore (38th, 21:36.94) all ran well for the Clippers, while the Vikings were paced by Erin Wallwork (14th, 20:48.91) and Alexa Bonasera (21:50.53).
Both teams will be major players at this Saturday’s CAL Open.
Pentucket reunion at Bates
A pair of Pentucket football alums were on opposite sidelines on Saturday.
Owen Thornton (Class of 2021) is a first-year linebacker at Middlebury College who came in this fall after doing a post-grad year at the New Hampton School, while Will Sutton (Class of 2022) is a first-year defensive back at Bates. On Saturday, Thornton — who has seen action in six games this fall and has two tackles — and his Panthers got the better of Sutton in a 40-28 win.
First-year quarterback Jack Perry of Newbury — a St. John’s Prep alum — is a teammate of Sutton at Bates.
Harris commits to Bridgewater!
Congrats are in order for Triton softball star Haleigh Harris, who recently announced her commitment to continue her career at Bridgewater State University. The power-hitting catcher batted .379 with a home run and 23 RBI in helping the Vikings reach the Division 3 quarterfinals this past spring.
Sforza on fire
After recording his first career sack in a 40-10 win over Ipswich two weeks ago, Triton’s Antonio Sforza was at it again Friday night. The lineman celebrated his Senior Night with five tackles and another sack in the Vikings’ 35-15 win over Hamilton-Wenham.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.