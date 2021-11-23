Hadden chooses Albany
Newburyport’s Jack Hadden made his college decision over the weekend, committing to the Division 1 University of Albany men’s lacrosse team. The junior defenseman, whose older siblings Katie (lacrosse) and Brian (baseball) both play their respective sports at Franklin Pierce, piled up a long lost of accolades last season.
As a sophomore, he was named a Daily News All-Star, All-CAL, a Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic, an EMass All-Star and a Team New England Nike National All-Star. He also played in the Boston Lax All-American game and the Team New England Under Armour National Tournament.
A star linebacker and football captain as well, he has 211 rushing yards, 161 receiving yards and four total touchdowns this fall.
Fehlner commits too
Newburyport High saw another one of its top athletes announce their college plans over the weekend when Jack Fehlner committed to the Roanoke College (Salem, Virginia) baseball team. As a junior last spring, he was named our Daily News MVP after he went 7-1 on the mound with a 1.51 ERA, 32 strikeouts, a .179 batting average against and only seven walks in 51.0 innings pitched.
A top soccer player as well, the senior midfielder just helped the Clippers to the program’s first CAL title this fall as well as a trip to the Division 3 quarterfinals.
All-American Acquaviva
Former Newburyport cross country MVP Sam Acquaviva was MIT’s top finisher at the NCAA Division 3 championships in Kentucky over the weekend when he finished the 8K race 13th overall in 24:03. The junior’s excellent race helped the Engineers take second overall as a team and earned him All-American honors.
Padellaro’s epic putback!
Newburyport’s Krysta Padellaro was the hero for the Framingham State women’s basketball team on Saturday. The senior guard, who is averaging 14.8 points per game, drove baseline, put up a contested layup that slid off the rim, but jumped up to catch her miss and threw up a second layup that banked home as time expired to give her team a thrilling 67-66 win over Williams College.
Padellaro ended with 15 points and 6 rebounds in the win for the Rams (3-1), and she isn’t the only local on the team.
Amesbury’s Flannery O’Connor is a sophomore who is averaging a team-high 16.3 ppg along with 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
Stock in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruin PJ Stock will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks this Sunday from 10 a.m.-noon. Autographs are $20 each with free inscriptions.
For more info contact Vic Andreoli at vandreoli@comcast.net.
