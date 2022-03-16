Kelly at Nationals
Mistakenly, it was not reported originally that Newburyport’s Abby Kelly also competed at New Balance Nationals over the weekend. The sophomore qualified for the 2-Mile in the Rising Stars Division, and ran an 11:56.00. It capped off an excellent winter season for Kelly, who placed second in the event at the Division 4 State Meet last month.
Phoebe Rubio, too
Pentucket’s Phoebe Rubio also competed in an event at New Balance Nationals last weekend that was mistakenly not included in the original article. The senior qualified for the 800 meters in the Emerging Elite Division and ran a lifetime-best 2:23.81 to place 20th overall.
NHS Boosters fundraiser
The Newburyport High School All Sports Boosters is having a fundraiser sponsored by Pomodori on Wednesday, March 23. Over the course of the day, Pomodori Newburyport will donate 15% of all orders — including dine-in, takeout and delivery — to the NHS All-Sports Boosters. All funds raised will support grant requests from all Newburyport High School athletic teams, student-athlete scholarships and sweatshirts for all Junior athletes. Mention NHS Boosters when you order.
Pons Power!
After her freshman season was cancelled due to the pandemic, Newburyport’s Maggie Pons is finally getting a chance to show the college world what she can do best on the lacrosse field: Score. Now a sophomore at Cornell, the former Daily News MVP is fifth on the team with 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists) in her team’s first six games.
Pons scored three goals in a win at Villanova, and had two goals and three assists in another win over Binghamton.
Pair of NESCAC All-Academics
The NESCAC is often regarded as one of the top academic leagues in all of collegiate athletics, and two locals were recently named to the league’s Winter All-Academic Team. In order to be eligible, an individual must be in good standing in their sport with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50 or equivalent on a 4.0 scale.
Newbury’s Corinne Ahern, a thrower on the Bowdoin women’s track and field team, was honored. The sophomore threw a season-best 10.52-meter (34-6.25 feet) shot put at the Peter Slovenski Invitational on Jan. 15.
Newburyport’s Casey McLaren, a sophomore on the Tufts men’s basketball team, also made the esteemed list. An Economics major, he played in all 23 games and averaged 4.3 points per contest for the Jumbos this winter.
Triton coach opening
Triton High School is in need of a JV softball coach as well as JV and JV2 baseball coaches. Those interested can apply at: https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm?jid=3807978.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
