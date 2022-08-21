Mascott commits to Northwestern
Congrats are in order to Newburyport’s Cole Mascott, a rising-senior at Phillips Andover who just committed to the Division 1 Northwestern baseball team in the Big Ten conference. This spring, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound pitcher/corner infielder had a 3-0 record on the mound with a 0.73 ERA to help Big Blue win the program’s 12th Central New England Prep School Baseball League title since 1995.
Amesbury football co-captains
The Amesbury football team announced that seniors Henry O’Neill and Luke Arsenault will serve as co-captains this upcoming fall. Both are returning Daily News All-Stars from a year ago in helping Amesbury win a CAL title and make a run to the Division 7 semifinals.
O’Neill was named CAL Baker Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 676 yards on 113 carries, catching eight passes for 200 yards and adding seven total touchdowns with five 2-point conversions. Arsenault rushed for 465 yards on 81 carries and 10 touchdowns while also converting five 2-point tries.
Both are standouts defensively as well.
Season 24
It’s the hard work and dedication of longtime coaches like Triton’s Shawn McElligott that make high school sports — especially in our area — great. and he is just one of many. Lets all wish “Coach Mac” good luck as he begins his 24th season on the sidelines for the football team this fall.
McElligott, of course, has also accumulated more than 400 wins in 24 season as head wrestling coach for the Vikings.
Power outage
The Red Sox entered the weekend on pace to hit 152 homers as a team this season, down from 219 last season. The only Sox that have reached 10 homers in 2022 are Rafael Devers (25), Trevor Story (15) and Bobby Dalbec (11).
By comparison, Yankees stars Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton entered the weekend with a combined 98 homers. and Stanton’s missed a month.
Successful strike outs
This turned out to be quite the sports oddity. Last Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians struck out three times in the eighth inning ... and then proceeded to score six runs! A past ball after the third strike out allowed the batter to reach first safely, and the Guardians certainly rallied afterwards.
It was the first time in the Expansion Era (since 1961) that a team has scored six or more runs in an inning after striking out three times.
