Oreal is unreal
Last summer, Newburyport’s Jack Oreal was one step away from earning himself a trip to the Drive, Chip & Putt National Championship on the iconic grounds of Augusta National.
Since then, his golf game has only improved at an astonishing rate.
The 15-year-old Oreal in a 5.9 handicap and a member of Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill, but more importanly is ranked No. 1 out of 171 golfers in the 14-15 Division on the New England Junior PGA Tour. He’s won his last three events, firing a 77 at Derryfield Country Club, a 76 at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands and a 76 at Hoodkroft — where he won by six. That marks top-10s in all eight events he’s played in this summer, and he also recently competed at the 18-and-under Mass. Junior Amateur Qualifier where, against high school upperclassmen, he was the only rising-freshman to break 80.
And the good news — at least locally — doesn’t stop there.
Oreal attended St. John’s Prep for middle school, but will stay home and attend Newburyport High starting this fall, where he’s hoping to provide an immediate impact to the golf team.
Three track coaches honored
We knew it was a standout spring on the local tracks, but three area coaches recently received statewide recognition.
In the Boston Globe’s All-Scholastic teams, Newburyport’s Michael McCormick and Triton’s Joe Colbert were named girls Coaches of the Year for Division 4 and 5, respectively, while Pentucket’s Steve Derro was the boys Coach of the Year in Division 5.
McCormick led the Newburyport girls to the Division 4 title, Derro did the same in Div. 5 with the Pentucket boys, and Colbert helped the Viking girls place third at States while having one of the top overall athletes in Teagan Wilson.
Fry an 85
If you polled NFL fans in the Daily News area on if former Pentucket star Pat Freiermuth was a top-10 tight end in the league, the answer for the third-year Steeler would probably be a resounding “yes.” After all, he’s caught 123 passes for 1,229 yards and 9 TDs over his first two years, and could become the first TE in NFL history to catch at least 60 passes in each of his first three seasons.
And now, one of the most popular video games also agrees.
In the highly-valued “Madden’ rankings, Freiermuth came in at an 85 (out of 99), and is considered by the video game the 8th-best tight end in the league. Not surprisingly, Travis Kelce is No. 1 (99), followed by George Kittle (96), Mark Andrews (95), T.J. Hockenson (90), Dallas Goedert (89), Kyle Pitts (87) and Darren Waller (86).
Carpenter signing in Methuen
Former Boston Bruin and the first American ever drafted first overall in the NHL Draft, Bobby Carpenter, will be in Methuen on Sunday, July 23 to sign autographs.
Carpenter, who was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 1981, will be at the monthly card show at VFW Hall on 26 River Street in Methuen. He will be signing from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m, and the cost is $15 (free inscriptions and photo op).
