Yim moving up for Boilermakers
Newburyport’s Sydney Yim is gearing up to hopefully have a strong second season with the Purdue women’s volleyball team. Last year as a true freshman, the 6-foot-1 setter and former Daily News MVP (2019) helped the Boilermakers climb as high as No. 6 overall in the country and make a run to the NCAA Division 1 quarterfinals.
After the season, Yim received the Big Ten’s Most Improved Freshman award.
Freiermuth, Perry meet in preseason
Two NFLers with local ties were on opposite sidelines and saw some playing time during Saturday’s Jaguars vs. Steelers preseason game.
Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth, a former Pentucket star athlete and rising second-year tight end for Pittsburgh who was making his first preseason appearance this season, caught four passes for 53 yards.
And on the other sideline, Andover’s E.J. Perry got his first action in a professional football game. The rookie Jaguars quarterback finished 6-for-11 passing for 92 yards and one interception. One report out of Jacksonville called it a “mixed bag,” as a 51-yard completion to Tim Jones was offset by an interception two plays later. Still, Perry, who is noted for his running but did not have any attempts, came back to lead a drive that set up a potential game-winning field goal at the buzzer that was missed.
Overall, not a bad performance in his first game.
Marcotte signing in Newburyport
Two-time Stanley Cup champ from the 1970 and 1972 Boston Bruins, Don Marcotte, will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sun., Sept. 11. Autographs cost $12 each with Marcotte signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Mail orders are accepted. For more info contact Vic at vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
Iron Tatum
The best ability is availability.
Out of a potential 394 games over his five-year career with the Boston Celtics, superstar forward Jayson Tatum has played in 365 of them (93%). His lowest games played during the regular season was 64 during the 2020-21 campaign when he got COVID.
TopGolf back at Fenway
The TopGolf Live Stadium Tour experience will return to Fenway Park from Nov. 5 to 9.
Players hit golf balls at on-field targets staged at various distances. Players will tee off from hitting bays located toward the top of Fenway’s bleachers and take aim at targets staged throughout the field. The in-stadium game is family-friendly and designed to be enjoyed by all skill levels.
Tickets will go on sale on Fri., Aug. 5 on www.redsox.com/topgolf. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $70 per person for a bay of six people.
