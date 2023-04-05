O’Leary working up depth chart
The meteoric rise has only continued for Byfield’s Peyton O’Leary.
In February, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver earned the dream of a lifetime when the former walk-on was put on scholarship for the powerhouse Michigan football team. He appeared in six games as a sophomore for the Wolverines this past season, catching his first collegiate pass, and his hard work over the last two years with the program didn’t go unnoticed.
But it’s become abundantly clear that O’Leary isn’t sitting on his laurels.
O’Leary was flat out the player of the game for the Maize team in Michigan’s Spring Game this past weekend. He caught six passes for 126 yards — some from starter J.J. McCarthy — as well as he hauled in the game-winning 2-point conversion to lead the Maize team to a 22-21 win over the Blue team.
It’s a performance that has many out in Ann Arbor wondering how high O’Leary can climb up the wide receiver depth chart ahead of the start of next season in September.
“He’s got all of the traits,” said backup QB Davis Warren.
Dube to St. Joe’s
The Pentucket pipeline to the St. Joe’s (Maine) College women’s basketball program provides another.
Last week, Abby Dube announced her committment to join the Monks next season. The two-time Daily News All-Star was the CAL Kinney MVP as a junior, averaged 10.7 ppg with 47 3s this past winter in helping the Panthers reach the Division 3 quarterfinals, and finished her high school career with 682 total points.
Dube will join Pentucket alums Angelica Hurley and Mackenzie Currie at St. Joe’s next year, as the trio will become teammates once again. Then, of course, you also have Pentucket and St. Joe’s legend Kelsi McNamara — the daughter of Panthers coach John McNamara — on staff as an assistant coach for the Monks.
Triton hockey picks captains
It was a memorable run to the Division 3 state semifinals for the Triton hockey team this winter, but the program has since turned the page to 2023-24.
Recently, the Vikings announced their captains for next season. Jack Lindholm — a co-captain this year — will serve as the primary captain, while Josh Hersey, Connor Rumph and Luke Sullivan will be assistant captains.
Captains Corner
The spring sports season is here, and The Daily News still wants to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
