Probably speak for a bunch of people in the Newburyport area in wishing Rowley’s Peyton O’Leary and the No. 2 Michigan football team good luck in the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 3 Georgia today (7:30 p.m. kickoff). A 6-foot-4 receiver, O’Leary is a former Governor’s Academy standout and a preferred walk-on for the Wolverines.
He made his college debut in a 63-10 win over Northern Illinois on Sept. 18.
King of the Court
Forgot to include in yesterday’s write-up that Ipswich’s Carter King was also named to the Institution for Savings holiday tournament’s all-tourney team. She joins Newburyport’s Makenna Ward, Sydeny Turner and Emma Foley, Triton’s Kendall Liebert and Hamilton-Wenham’s Jane Maguire in filling out the six-person team.
NFL in Newburyport
The Newburyport area is becoming a hotbed for NFL connections. Ex-Patriot and New York Giant Steve DeOssie told The Eagle-Tribune’s Mike Muldoon that he’s moved to Newburyport. Current Steelers rookie Pat Freiermuth is from Merrimac, ex-Patriot Max Lane lives in Georgetown and ex-NFL QB Brian St. Pierre is from Georgetown as well.
Assist to Mirageas
Newburyport’s Ben Mirageas dished a nice centering pass to teammate Kohen Olischefski for a goal during Tuesday’s 6-2 win for the Providence College men’s hockey team over Bowling Green. Mirageas, a fifth-year graduate student, now has three goals and an assist on the season for the streaking Friars (15-7-1).
Locals recognized
Two locals were recently honored as Salem News Football All-Stars. Senior Nico Mangano of Georgetown was named Lineman of the Year after helping Pingree to an undefeated season. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was also named Evergreen League Lineman of the Year and New England Prep School Athletic Conference Class B co-Lineman of the Year.
Mangano’s teammate at Pingree, sophomore Chris Colby of Rowley, was also named a Salem News All-Star. The 6-foot-3 wideout led his team with 661 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
