O’LEARY STILL RISING
Multiple sites that cover the No. 2-ranked Michigan football team have Byfield’s Peyton O’Leary as the projected No.4/5 receiver on the roster, slotted as the primary backup behind starting “X” receiver Cornelius Johnson. On Monday, coach Jim Harbaugh did say on the Inside Michigan Football podcast that O’Leary was currently “working through something” on the injury front, but “hopefully will be back to full strength this week, if not Week 1 or 2.”
Still, it’s been a meteoric rise for the junior O’Leary, who came in as a walk-on three years ago but has worked his way up to being put on full scholarship in February. During Michigan’s spring game in April, O’Leary put on a show with six catches for 126 yards and the game-winning two-point conversion.
In other (semi) local Michigan football news, North Andover’s Zak Zinter has been named one of six team captains. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive lineman is a preseason All-American and a projected second or third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
O’Leary, Zinter and Michigan open their season on Saturday when they host East Carolina (noon).
ARSENAULT MAKES ANOTHER PRESEASON ALL-STATE TEAM
The New England Football Journal released its MIAA Preseason All-State team last week, and Amesbury offensive lineman Will Arsenault was the only local selected. The Daily News All-Star found himself on the Second Team Offense, an honor that came shortly after he made the Boston Herald’s preseason All-EMass Football Team last week as well.
PANTHERS TAB SULESKI
A touch late to this, but a little over a week ago Pentucket announced the hiring of Ross Suleski as its new varsity boys soccer coach. An Amesbury native who played his college soccer at St. Joe’s (Maine), Suleski replaces Gus Savage, who went 4-12-1 in his lone season on the job last fall after taking over for 22-year head coach Christian Langlois.
NEW CAL WEBSITE
In somewhat sad news — in my eyes, at least — the Cape Ann League will no longer be using the MAscores.com website as a base of operation. Instead, you can go to: www.cal1970.org to find the schedules, and hopefully results, for each CAL sporting event.
Here’s hoping the new site will be updated to show each team’s schedule, results, team rosters and prior team history dating back over a decade like MAscores did.
CAPTAINS CORNER
We’ve already received a couple, but even though it’s only the preseason, The Daily News is still accepting admissions for our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.