Pentucket, Amesbury Up in Poll
After solid wins last Friday, both the Pentucket and Amesbury football teams saw their “stock” rise in the latest MIAA power rankings. Pentucket (5-1) is up to No. 4 in Division 5 heading into this week’s game against winless Ipswich, while Amesbury (4-1) climbed to No. 5 in Division 7.
The Indians host Lynnfield Friday night.
Catania Starring at WPI
Former Amesbury football standout Ethan Catania is coming into his own as a sophomore at WPI. In four games played this fall, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive back has 37 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
He had 13 tackles and a fumble recovery against Montclair State, and followed the next week with 15 tackles and a forced fumble at Merchant Marine.
Pettet Earning Minutes
Former Daily News Soccer MVP Alyssa Pettet did it all for Amesbury over the last four years, so it comes as no surprise that she’s stepped right in to a prominent role this fall at Holy Cross. As a freshman, Pettet has come in and started all but one game on defense for the Crusaders.
Davis Delivers
Yesterday’s section mistakenly had Jacob Malburg scoring twice for Amesbury boys soccer when it was in fact Drew Davis who netted a pair of goals, along with Haruto Nakayama, in a 4-0 win over Rockport. Both Davis and Malburg are two of the top scorers in the Cape Ann League this fall, and have helped lead the Indians (7-4-2) to their best season in years.
700 Wins!
Watertown field hockey coach Eileen Donahue reached an impressive milestone last week when she won her 700th game. She is the first in Massachusetts to reach that milestone and eighth nationally. She has an incredible 18 MIAA championships over her 36-year tenure, and still holds the national record for her team’s 184-game unbeaten streak.
Milbury Signing Autographs
Former Boston Bruins star and coach Mike Milbury is coming to Newburyport to sign autographs on Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Newburyport Elks. Milbury will be signing at the card show from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs are $15 and inscriptions are $5. The show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables of sport cards and memorabilia. For more info go to www.Cardshows.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.