Pentucket picks Savage
Pentucket recently announced the hiring of Gus Savage as the school’s new varsity boys soccer coach. He will replace Christian Langlois, who went 216-133-64 with 17 state tournament appearances over 22 years on the Panthers’ sideline before announcing his retirement from coaching during the spring.
Savage is a former goalie at Georgetown High (Class of 2015) who went on to play four years at Salem State University. He spent the 2020 high school season with his alma mater as an assistant for Royals coach Chris DiFranco.
Guthro coaching at Mass. Maritime
Former Newburyport and Bryant University football standout Dillon Guthro is heading into his second season coaching at Mass. Maritime. Not only is he the Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach for the Buccaneers, but he’s also the Director of Player Development.
After starring as a defensive end for the Clippers (Class of 2013) and earning Daily News First Team All-Decade honors, Guthro went on to be a four-year player and two-year captain at Bryant. He was named to the All-Northeast Conference First Team in 2017, and ended his collegiate career with 118 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 35 games.
Francoeur is in U.S. Amateur!
For the past three years, Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur has been an alternate for the U.S. Amateur Championship. But this year — after firing a 36-hole 138 (-6) to earn the first alternate spot from his qualifying site in Pittsfield, M.A. — signs were positive that this time around he’d get in.
Now, it’s official.
After a withdrawal, Francoeur is now firmly in the U.S. Amateur Championship field of 315 golfers that will tee it up at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey starting on August 15. He will tee off at 8:13 a.m. with fellow American Luke Sample as well as Mexico’s Yael Ramon Chahin Gonzalez to make up the threesome.
Marcotte signing in Newburyport
Two-time Stanley Cup champ Don Marcotte, from the 1970 and 1972 Boston Bruins, will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sept. 11. Autographs cost $12 each with Marcotte signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Mail orders are accepted. For more info contact Vic at vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
A bad Sale
From NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase: since signing his 5-year, $145 million extension that started in 2020, Chris Sale has made just 11 starts, posted a playoff ERA of 8.00, missed nearly two years to Tommy John, broken a rib throwing a pitch, broken a pinky on a liner and now broken a rib falling off a bike.
Some has of course been bad luck. But, time is running out for a return on the investment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.