Cleary to New Hampton
Pentucket three-sport standout Peter Cleary will do a post-grad year at the New Hampton School in New Hampshire following his graduation this spring, according to his coaches. Cleary, a Daily News All-Star in football, basketball and baseball, is the latest Pentucket standout to finalize his plans for next year, following teammates Jake Etter(Endicott), Austin Senfleben (Springfield College) and Andrew Joyce (Framingham State). Cleary averaged 15.3 points per game this past winter, threw for 1,715 yards and 22 touchdown passes as Pentucket’s quarterback in the fall and was the area’s top pitcher last spring with a 0.99 ERA and a 5-2 record over an area-high 63.1 innings.
Tim Freiermuth to Bentley
Former Pentucket football standout Tim Freiermuth is making a big move in the coaching world, as the Class of 2013 graduate has reportedly joined the Bentley University football staff for the upcoming season. Freiermuth, who had previously been coaching at Division 3 Geneva College in western Pennsylvania, will now be the cornerbacks coach for the Division 2 Northeast-10 conference’s reigning champions. Freiermuth played offensive line for Springfield College before getting his start in coaching at Bates College. Freiermuth is the older brother of current Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and Pentucket field hockey star Meg Freiermuth.
100-point scorers
At some point in the next week or so, The Daily News will be publishing a complete list of all of the area’s 100-point scorers in hockey. At this point we have compiled all of those who played for Newburyport and Amesbury and are almost finished with Pentucket, however we are still missing quite a bit of info on Triton. If readers have any information on any player who may have scored 100 points in their career, please contact Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. In addition, we are also looking for the career goals, assists and points for Pentucket’s Billy Bomba, who played for the Sachems around 2003 and is known to be the program’s all-time leading scorer but whose final totals aren’t currently on file.
‘We all need to do our part’
In a perfect world, spring tryouts would have begun on Monday and we would all be looking forward to a great spring season. Unfortunately, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down sports and much of American life, athletes across the country are missing out on the chance to compete. Earlier this week we received an email from Amesbury sophomore Olivia DeLong, an All-CAL selection as a freshman and one of the area’s top overall players, who offered a measured and mature take on the difficult situation.
“The delay of spring sports is difficult but unfortunately necessary right now. Many of us have been looking forward to the start of our spring seasons. I have personally spent the winter preparing for the upcoming softball season and will continue to work on my own at home until we are able to play again. The ones who I feel for, are the seniors across the Cape Ann League who have worked so hard the past three seasons, and may possibly miss their last season of spring sports.
The most important thing to remember is that the safety and health of our community comes first and we need to accept the changes that have been made to spring sports. Everyone is affected and we all need to do our part to help stop the spread of this virus.”
Well said.
