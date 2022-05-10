Pentucket placers at Weston
Not to be omitted, the Pentucket track and field team also had a handful of placers over the weekend at the popular Weston Twilight Meet. Most notably, the girls Sprint Medley team of Emily and Phoebe Rubio, Sage Smith and Reese Gallant took first overall, and Emily Rubio came back to take third in the high hurdles.
Elsewhere for Pentucket, Jackson Neumann took fourth in the triple jump, and the Swedish Relay team of Brandon Lee, Tristan Bukow, Yanni Kakouris and Alex Pedersen finished sixth.
O’Leary named CAA All-Rookie
Former Governor’s Academy lacrosse standout Shane O’Leary of Byfield just capped off a successful redshirt-freshman year at UMass Amherst. The midfielder played in all 14 games this spring for Minutemen (8-6), and finished fifth on the team in goals (14) and sixth in points (17).
For his efforts, O’Leary was just recently named to the CAA All-Rookie Team.
Connors hits 100 points
In what’s quickly turning into a season of local athletes hitting milestones on the lacrosse front, Triton’s Chloe Connors just reached her 100th career point last Friday. The junior and returning Daily News All-Star did it by picking up an assist in the Vikings’ game against Hamilton-Wenham. Connors now has 29 goals and 23 assists on the season for a team-high 52 points.
This comes after teammate Kate Trojan scored her 100th career goal a little over a week ago.
All Sports Boosters Flag Football
Kids grades 4-7 are encouraged to come join the Newburyport All Sports Boosters, in conjunction with the Newburyport Youth Services, for a camp packed with learning the ropes of Flag Football during the week of June 27-July 1. The camp will run four hours each day (8 a.m.-12 p.m.), and will be instructed by Jaden Medeiros at the Nock/Molin School. Camp fees are $200/$210.
All sign ups are through Youth Services at: https://newburyportyouthservices.com/
Williams named First Team All-Region
The powerhouse Northern Essex Community College baseball team saw nine of its players named First Team All-Region 21, and Georgetown’s Richie Williams was one of them. The outfielder is batting .396 with 20 extra base hits, 30 RBI and 17 stolen bases, and he’s helped the Knights (39-2) go on a historic run this spring that saw the team win the Region 21 championship over the weekend.
Next up for Williams and the Knights is the Northeast District tournament, which begins Friday.
One Final Thought
In honor of a mentor, colleague and, most importantly, a friend: If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
