Campbell commits
Huge congrats are in order to Pentucket's Sabrina Campbell, who just recently announced her verbal committment to the Temple University women's soccer team. The high-end scorer was a Daily News All-Star last fall after netting a team-high 14 goals with 6 assists, and she was also named First Team All-EMass and All-CAL.
Campbell is currently starring this summer for her FC Stars ECNL club team.
Harring to Austin Prep
The undefeated, nationally-ranked and reigning Division 3 state champion Austin Prep baseball team just got a whole lot better next year. Jake Harring, coming off a spring season where he hit .468 with 29 runs scored and 21 RBI in helping Amesbury win a CAL Baker title, announced he is transferring to the school and will be repeating his junior year. The two-time Daily News All-Star is one of the top prospects in the state, and will team with Billerica's Jake Zawatsky to form a dynamite middle infield tandem.
Austin Prep, of course, has left the MIAA and will be playing in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) starting next school year.
Laliberty to the Big 10
Newburyport's Molly Laliberty will be making the most of her extra COVID year of college eligibility. After a fantastic four-year career at Tufts, which included a run to the Division 3 National Title game her junior season, the all-star goalie has transferred to Division 1 Northwestern to play in the Big Ten. This past spring, she started 23 games for the Jumbos and posted a 5.45 save pergentage while allowing just 8.12 goals per game.
Laliberty is one of the greatest goalies to come through the area and was named to the Daily News All-Decade Girls Lacrosse First Team for the 2010s.
Raycroft signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins Rookie of the Year and current analyst on NESN, Andrew Raycroft, will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Sun., July 24.
Raycroft will be signing at the monthly card show at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $10 with free inscriptions.
The card show is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables offering sports cards, supplies, Pokemon graded cards and other memorabilia.
Admission to the show is $2. Children under 9 are free.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or send email to vandreoli@comcast.net.
*Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.