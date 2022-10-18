Dalgar dazzles at Twilight Invitational
Pentucket’s Kaylie Dalgar is rounding into postseason form as the cross country regular season begins to wind down. Over the weekend, the two-time Daily News All-Star competed at the MSTCA Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational down on the Cape, and placed second out of 150 runners in the Small School race with a blazing 5K time of 18:24.44.
Dalgar’s finish helped Pentucket take fourth as a team, as Audrey Conover (15th, 19:45.11), Libby Murphy (27th, 20:24.82), Sage Smith (81st, 22:35.03) and Diana Williamson (82nd, 22:36.77) also all had strong days. Factoring in the Large School race as well, Dalgar’s time was the sixth-fastest of the day.
The Panthers are gearing up for next weekend’s CAL Open (10/29), and the subsequent Sectional and State Meets to follow.
Francoeur cards a 58!
Chris Francoeur’s golf game continues to be at an elite level. A couple of days ago, the Amesbury native fired an unbelievable 58 at Point Judith Country Club in Narragansett, Rhode Island to break the course record. The jaw-dropping round included 14 birdies and a lone bogey, and nearly was a 57 with an eagle putt that just slid by on the 18th hole.
It was the latest accomplishment in a recent avalanche of fantastic golf for Francoeur, who is still going through the grueling process of trying to earn his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour card.
Two locals make Lax All-State Tour Team
Newburyport’s Luke MacIsaac and West Newbury’s Will Goff have been selected to the Mass Bay Colonials All-State boys lacrosse team that will travel to Houston, Texas on Dec 10-11 to compete in the Best of Texas Lacrosse Tournament. The two were selected from over 200 athletes from 125 town lacrosse programs across Central and Eastern Massachusetts.
MacIsaac is a midfielder who has played with the Newburyport Youth Lacrosse Program for nine years and is in 8th grade at the Nock Middle School. Goff is a ninth-year defenseman with the Pentucket Youth Lacrosse Program, and is currently in 8th grade at Pentucket Regional Middle/High School.
This year is the third iteration of the Mass Bay Colonials, but the first time with both a boys and girls teams. The organization will send a boys team (class of 2027) and a girls team (class of 2027/2028) to Houston to compete against teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and others from across the Southwest.
The 2022 Mass Bay Colonials boys team will have 22 athletes representing youth lacrosse programs in Andover, Cambridge, Framingham, Grafton, Hamilton-Wenham, Holliston, King Philip, Lexington, Marblehead, Melrose, Natick, Newburyport, North Andover, North Central, Norwood, Pentucket, Reading, Stoneham, Wachusett and Wayland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.