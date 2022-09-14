Derro gets The Call
Congrats are in order to longtime Pentucket indoor and outdoor track and field coach Steve Derro, who was inducted into the MSTCA Hall of Fame over the weekend. Besides being an outstanding motivator and top-notch person, his list of accomplishments continues to grow.
Derro started the girls indoor track program at Pentucket prior to the 1997-98 season, and has since piled up 168 wins, 10 CAL titles and a Division 4 state championship (2018). He is a 14-time CAL Coach of the Year, a one-time Boston Globe Coach of the Year (2017-18) and has helped 24 Pentucket athletes during his tenure achieve nationally-qualifying times.
Berardino on fire
It’s no surprise that 2021 Daily News Volleyball MVP Mia Berardino is off to a great start to her collegiate career. The former Triton great has started every game for Stonehill College this fall, and is second on the team with 39 total kills in eight games, a 1.70 kills per set average and 142 total attacks.
The Rowley native has made an immediate impact as a true freshman this fall as Stonehill is making the transition to Division 1.
Bean there, done that
Speaking of Stonehill College, Merrimac’s Meghan Bean is now in her junior season as a midfielder for the field hockey team. The former Pentucket star has started all four games this fall, and helped the Skyhawks pick up their first win of season on Sunday at Lindenwood University, 4-3.
Also on the team is sophomore goalie Shannon Conte of Amesbury, who has started every game in the cage thus far. She’s made 40 total saves on the young season and has a .678 save percentage.
Right Lane
The Holy Cross football team has started out the year 2-0, and Georgetown’s Hunter Lane is starting to find his role in the offense. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end and former record-setting Royal caught a 12-yard pass in a season-opening win over Merrimack College, then came back as a blocker to help the Crusaders rush for 233 yards in a win over Buffalo.
Lane and Holy Cross have their home opener against Yale on Saturday (2 p.m.).
First since 1998!
Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Steelers will be the first meeting between the two franchises that didn’t feature either Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger under center since 1998. The starters in that game 24 years ago were Drew Bledsoe and Kordell Stewart.
