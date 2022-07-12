Already excited
I know it’s only July 13, but something I’m already looking forward to next school season is the renewal of the Newburyport and Pentucket girls basketball rivalry. The two teams split during the regular season last year before going on similar postseason runs, but something tells me the Clippers will remember the Panthers coming into their gym and winning a CAL Kinney title with a 63-45 victory.
And both should return four starters and be legitimate state title threats.
Pentucket will have Abby Dube (13.0 ppg, 53 3s), Audrey Conover (5.1 ppg), Alyssa Thompson (8.1 ppg) and Gabby Bellacqua (9.8 ppg) back, and Ava DiBurro was a key bench piece who should step in and see big minutes. and Newburyport will have guards Makenna Ward (11.7 ppg), Deirdre McElhinney (10.2 ppg) and Olivia McDonald (6.0 ppg) surrounding All-Star forward Emma Foley (17.7 ppg).
Buckle up!
Dwight dominates for Port Legion
The Newburyport Senior Legion baseball team handed Andover its first loss last week after picking up a 4-1 victory. Chase Dwight was excellent on the mound for Post 150, tossing a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts while also going 1-for-2 with an RBI at the plate. Joe Abt went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and both Shea Cucinotta and Jake Harring went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Newburyport is now 5-6 on the summer and will travel to Methuen Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
Latauskas named All-Academic
On Tuesday, it was announced that Northern Essex Community College soccer player Jack Latauskas of Byfield earned All-Academic honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). It was the second straight All-Academic nod for Latauskas, who had a 3.79 GPA and started 13 of 14 games he appeared in for the Knights last fall in the midfield.
He finished the season with one goal and two assists, and is slated to continue his academic career in the fall at Bridgewater State University.
So long, N’Keal
Somehow, the Patriots were able to trade wide receiver N’Keal Harry to the Bears on Tuesday for a 2024 seventh-round pick, also picking up about $1 million in cap space in the process. This begs the question though: is Harry the Pats’ worst first-round pick of all time?
He has a strong case.
In three injury-riddled years with the team, he only mustered 57 receptions for 598 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Tougher too when you consider wide receiver studs like Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Diontae Johnson, Terry McLaurin and Hunter Renfroe were all picked after him in the 2019 draft.
NECC announcing dates soon
It may be mid-summer, but the Northern Essex Community College athletic department is heavy into preparation for the fall.
Schedules for the upcoming cross country season will be announced on July 13. Mens soccer will be announced on July 20, and the schedule for womens volleyball will be out on July 27.
