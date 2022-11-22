Acquaviva a National Champion
The MIT men’s cross country team won its first ever NCAA Division 3 National Championship over the weekend, placing first out of 32 teams, and Newburyport’s Sam Acquaviva was a massive reason why. The senior finished 3rd out of almost 300 runners with a sparkling 8K time of 24:42.1, earning himself All-American status for the second straight year.
The Engineers finished with 82 points, which beat out second-place Wartburg (129) but quite a bit.
But Acquaviva wasn’t the only former Clipper out there in Lansang, Michigan, competing at the Division 3 National Championship in 24-degree weather and snow on the ground.
John Lucy finished 18th overall in 25:22.8, was the top overall finisher for Williams College and also earned All-American status. and on the women’s side, Lucy Gagnon competed for Williams as well, while Katherine Sheehy was running for St. Lawrence.
Colby named Liberty League All-Star
After helping the Clarkson University women’s soccer team to one of the best seasons in program’s history, Rowley’s Emily Colby was recently honored by the Liberty League. The former Triton great was a dominant defensive force in the midfield for the Golden Knights (9-6-4), logging a whopping 1,471 minutes played while also scoring a pair of goals, and was selected as a Liberty League Second-Team All-Star.
32nd annual ‘Turkey Trot’
A Newburyport pastime is returning on Thanksgiving Day.
There is still time to register for the 32nd annual Maudslay Park Turkey Trot — hosted by the Joppa Flats Running Club — which will start up on Thursday at 8:10 a.m. at the main Maudslay State Park field. You can register today (Wednesday, Nov. 23) at the Riverwalk Brewery from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., and also at the Joppa Flats Running Club website.
Since its inception, the non-profit race has donated well over $100,000 to local charities, including Our Neighbors Table, the Pettengil House and the Salvation Army. Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted on race day.
Triton Alumni Hockey Game
Speaking of traditions, the Triton hockey program will be holding its annual Alumni Game on Friday, Nov. 25th at the Graf Rink in Newburyport. Tickets for players are $20, with the preferred method of payment being Venmo to: @Paige-Sullivan-72417. However, cash or check will also be accepted at the door.
Odd graduation years are asked to bring white jerseys, while even graduation years are asked to bring blue jerseys.
Happy Thanksgiving!
I know it’s a day early, but a Happy Thanksgiving to all of our readers!
It’s been a joy covering sports in the Daily News area the past 1.5 years, and an even bigger pleasure getting to meet so many of you in person. Enjoy your day of family, friends and ... of course ... football!
