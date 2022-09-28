Forrest to Hobart
Congrats are in order to Newburyport’s Charlie Forrest, who a couple of weeks ago committed to the Hobart College (Geneva, NY) baseball team. The decision comes after the 6-foot-3, 175-pound right-hander had a fantastic junior season this spring in helping the Clippers make a run to the Division 3 state title game.
Forrest was named a Daily News All-Star and All-CAL after posting a 9-3 record with a 1.98 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 67.1 innings pitched. Perhaps his biggest performance came in the Div. 3 semifinals, where he tossed a complete-game shutout with 7 punchouts in a 5-0 victory over Dighton-Rehoboth.
College Royals on the gridiron
Former Georgetown football players have had a successful start to their college season thus far. Carmine Palmisano (Class of 2018) is now a senior at Division 1 Bryant University, and the 6-foot-1, 207-pound linebacker has registered a tackle. Similarly, Zachary Beauvais (Class of 17) is a now a senior at the University of New England, and the 5-10, 185-pound linebacker is currently fourth on the team in tackles with 14 on the season. In the Nor’easters (2-1) season-opener at Coast Guard, he recorded 7 tackles with a tackle for loss.
Lastly, 6-2, 205-pound receiver Jack Lucido (Class of 2022) is a true freshman at Wesleyan, made the dress list for the varsity team and caught a touchdown in his first JV game.
More football Royals
The list of former Georgetown football players currently in college doesn’t stop there.
Stephen Macdonald (Class of 2020) started his first game at quarterback for WPI on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior completed 11-of-24 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in leading the Engineers to a 10-0 win over Montclair State.
Finally, Hunter Lane (Class of 2019) is playing significant snaps as a 6-4, 240-pound tight end at Division 1 Holy Cross. He caught a pass against Merrimack College in the team’s opener, and has helped the undefeated Crusaders (4-0) reached a national rank of No. 10 in the FCS heading into Week 5.
Donato signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins forward Ted Donato will be at the Newburyport Elks on Sunday, Oct. 2 for a signing at the monthly card show.
Donato will be at the show from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs cost $12.
Admission to the card show, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. is $2 (free for children). There are over 40 dealer tables of cards and sports memorabilia.
For more info send an email to vandreolis@comcast.net.
