Richards first in Turkey Trot
In a massive oversight, it wasn’t reported that Lowell’s Kaley Richards was the female winner of Thanksgiving’s 31st annual Turkey Trot in Newburyport. The 23-year-old current graduate student at UMass Lowell — who is also a public health major — crossed the finish line first in 18:27.
She was followed by Newburyport’s own Tiffany Lasson, who was the second female to cross the finish line in 20:30, and 15-year-old Amesbury native Noel Tripp — a rising running star at Whittier Tech — who was third in 21:22.
Elsewhere in the women’s race, former Newburyport High track captain Katherine Sheehy was fourth (22:17), Boxford’s Sarah Bernier was fifth (22:31) and Newburyport’s Lisa Terry was sixth (22:40).
With Grace
Rowley’s Grace Lydon, a senior at Central Catholic High School, was just named the MIAA Student-Athlete of the Month for October. A three-sport captain (soccer, track and field, lacrosse), she excels on the athletic field, in the classroom and in her numerous community service endeavors.
Lydon is committed to the UMass Lowell women’s lacrosse team, and is planning to study exercise science and nutritional science or psychology and sociology.
Sorry, Lucas!
The corresponding photo attached with our final area football leaders in Monday’s section mistakely identified Newburyport’s Lucas Stallard as teammate Jack Hadden. Incredibly, even with missing most of the year after suffering a season-ending collerbone injury, Stallard still almost finished in our top-10 area receiving leaders with 235 yards and four TDs on 16 receptions.
After Newburyport’s first two games, Stallard was on pace for 66 catches, 1,171 yards and 22 TDs.
Versatile Cucinotta
Here’s a cool stat oddity from this year’s high school football season: Amesbury’s Shea Cucinotta was the only player to be an area leader in all four categories (scoring, rushing, passing, receiving). The senior scored 44 points, had 442 rushing yards, 113 receiving yards and completed both of his pass attempts for 62 yards and a touchdown.
The passing is certainly a bit of a stretch for an “area leader,” but we’ll give it to him!
Bezanson, DeLisle commit together
The Amesbury softball program continues to produce college athletes. Ella Bezanson and Alana DeLisle, both Daily News All-Stars last year, recently committed to the University of Southern Maine to continue their softball careers and study nursing.
DeLisle went 9-1 with 0.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts on the mound last spring, while Bezanson led the area in batting (.597), hits (37) and runs scored (40) while posting 21 RBI and three home runs.
