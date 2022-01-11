NECC honoring Rowinski, Chapman
The latest Northern Essex Community College Hall of Fame Class, which was suppose to be honored last year but was postponed due to the pandemic, will finally be enshrined in a ceremony on campus on March 1.
Former Georgetown coach and local basketball legend, Mike Rowinski, will be inducted posthumously. Rowinski graduated from Northern Essex in 1981 and later spent 13 seasons as the school’s men’s basketball coach, going 227-70. Rowinski later moved to Michigan, where he won a state baseball championship as head coach of Harper Woods High School, before returning to Greater Newburyport to become Georgetown High’s boys basketball coach. He spent eight years as coach of the Royals and went 95-79 before his untimely death in January of 2014.
Amesbury’s Sean Chipman will also be inducted into the NECC Hall of Fame. He was an All-Region member of the golf team during the 2000 season after leading Amesbury High to a state championship. Following his time at NECC, Chipman has made golf his career, and currently serves as Head Professional at Atkinson Country Club and Resort.
Super Cooper
Congrats to St. John’s Prep senior Cooper Dunagan of Byfield on his commitment to the Colgate University rowing team. The talented athlete has worked quite tirelessly on his craft and in the classroom to earn a scholarship to one of the top academic universities in the country.
McLaren throws
Newburyport’s Parker McLaren drove baseline and threw down a nice one-handed dunk in Endicott’s 95-63 win over Curry on Saturday. It was the first college dunk for the sophomore and former Clipper superstar, who is averaging 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this winter for the Gulls (6-3).
CFP MVP from Everett
Lewis Cine, who played his high school football at Everett High, was just named the Defensive Player of the Game in the National Championship. The junior DB, who should be an early NFL Draft pick, made seven tackles, one for loss, and had a pass defensed to help Georgia to its 33-18 win over Alabama.
Power out West
The top-6 in the 1,231st ever edition of the AP Men’s College Basketball poll released Monday looked like this:
1. Baylor.
2. Gonzaga.
3. UCLA.
4. Auburn.
5. USC.
6. Arizona.
It’s the first time ever that none of the top-6 teams in the country are from the eastern time zone.
