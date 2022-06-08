White earns Gatorade POY honor
After a truly dominant junior season on the mound for Phillips Andover Academy, Rowley’s Thomas White has been named the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year. The 6-foot-4 lefty and Vanderbilt commit went 6-1 with a 0.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts over just 33.0 innings pitched.
White also helped Phillips claim the program’s 12th Central New England Prep School baseball title since 1995.
Francoeur update
Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur gave a valiant effort, but did not qualify for the upcoming U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline. At Monday’s 36-hole final qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, he fired a 1-under 71 in his opening round, but withdrew in Round 2 after a bogey on the 16th hole — his 34th hole of the day — put him at 5-over for the round and 4-over for the tournament.
The final cut at his qualifier was 5-under.
King caps strong season
Newburyport’s Sam King had a freshman year to remember for the Duquesne women’s lacrosse team. The former Daily News MVP finished second on the team in points (43) and third in goals (37), and was named to the Atlantic-10 All-Rookie team after the season.
Her best game arguably came in a 20-12 win over St. Bonaventure when she had five goals and an assist.
Berardino named All-NE
Former Triton star Jared Berardino of Rowley just finished off quite the sophomore season on the diamond for Assumption College. The outfielder hit .308 with 3 home runs, 26 runs scored and a team-high 42 RBI and 12 doubles, all the while helping the Grayhounds (25-23) reach the Northeast-10 championship game.
He was named NE-10 Second Team All-Conference after the season, and was just recently named to the Division 2 All-New England team as well.
Dupere ready for ActionAmesbury native Jared Dupere has just started his second season of professional baseball with the San Francisco Giants organization. The outfielder is still with the ACL Giants Black of the Arizona Complex League, who have started the season 2-0.
Last year in 29 games, Dupere hit .263 with 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 15 RBI and 5 stolen bases.
Triton names Trovato new hoops coach
Triton recently announced the hiring of Mike Trovato as its new varsity boys basketball coach. A former player at Bentley College, Trovato has previous experience as both a head coach and assistant coach at Haverhill and Andover High. He replaces Ted Schruender, who went 30-42 in four seasons with the Vikings.
“I am very excited for the upcoming season and the future of the Triton boys basketball program,” said Trovato.
