Krafton goes off
Salisbury’s Stasti Krafton is a 5-foot-10 senior shooting guard at Whittier Tech who plays club basketball for Evolution. In Whittier’s last game against Malden Catholic, she scored a game-high 24 points in a tight 50-46 loss.
Pugh retires
Mass. High School Football Coaches Hall of Famer Jim Pugh of Merrimac announced his retirement as Hamilton-Wenham head football coach last week.
The 71-year-old Pugh compiled a 216-132 record and 10 Cape Ann League titles in 32 seasons as a head coach — 26 at Masconomet and the last six with Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals went 8-3 this fall, his 23rd winning season.
Burr recognized
Bishop Fenwick’s Wyatt Burr is a senior from Georgetown who was just recognized as a Salem News Cross Country All-Star. The three-time Central Catholic League All-Star took third at the Catholic Memorial Invitational and ran a 16:55 to place 46th at All-States.
Haas also recognized
It seems that Pingree has a rising running standout in Emily Hass of West Newbury. The freshman was also just named a Salem New Cross Country All-Star after earning EIL All-League and All-NEPSTA honors. She took 14th at the New England Division 3 meet (21:45) and ninth at the EIL league meet (22:01).
Brien breaks personal marks
The co-op Triton swim team saw captain Henry Brien compete at the New England senior swim championships the weekend before last at Brown University and swim four personal-best times. The junior at Pentucket set new personal marks in the 50 freestyle (22.84), 100 backstroke (57.15), 100 freestyle (50.08) and 100 butterfly (55.30).
Thornton honored
Former Pentucket football standout Owen Thornton had a fantastic fall season in his post-grad year at the New Hampton School. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver and Middlebury College recruit was named both All-Evergreen League and All-New England.
Rogers was ready
Newburyport’s Brooke Rogers has earned an immediately role for the Salem State women’s hockey team this winter, as the freshman defenseman has stepped in and played in all 12 games for the Vikings.
O’Reilly in Newburyport
Boston Bruins legend Terry O’Reilly will be signing autographs on Sunday, Jan. 9 at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street. Autographs cost $15 with free inscription, and he will be signing from 10-11:30 a.m.
Admission is $2 and free for children under 9. For more information, email vandreoli@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.