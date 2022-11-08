Pike wins Pro debut
The transition to professional boxing went just about as well as Salisbury's Alicia 'Leesh' Pike hoped it would. Last week, the two-time Golden Gloves winner opened up a 14-bout card at the Lowell Auditorium's Reyes Boxing Down & Dirty 4 event, and put on a show. Facing Karen Dulin of Newport, R.I. -- an experienced boxer with more that 30 pro fights under her belt -- Pike earned a four-round, unanimous decision victory (39-37, 39-37, 40-36).
"I started off fast with good head movement and quick foot speed," said Pike, 33. "The pressure from each of us intensified as the rounds went on, but ultimately I came out with a unanimous decision from the judges based on my output, ring control and landing punch count."
NHS All-Sports Boosters Holiday Fundraiser
The Newburyport High School All-Sports Boosters are once again having their annual holiday fundraiser. Those interested can purchase beautiful wreaths and poinsettias from Nunan's just in time for the holidays, with all proceeds going towards the NHS All-Sports Boosters to help create student-athlete scholarships, personalized sweatshirts for juniors, grant requests, senior flowers and plaques for team titles.
Orders are due by Friday, Nov. 18th, and must be picked up at 10 William Hall Drive on Saturday, Nov. 26th between 9 a.m. and noon. Interested buyers can contact Rosemary at: chuckturgeon3@comcast.net, to place orders.
Poinsettias are $25 (available in red, white or marble), 14" Balsam Wreaths with a red bow are $40, 16" Balsam Wreaths with a red bow are $45 and Mixed Greens Swag with Cones and Bows are $20.
Triton Alumni Hockey Game
Speaking of traditions, the Triton hockey program will be holding its annual Alumni Game on Friday, Nov. 25th at the Graf Rink in Newburyport. Tickets for players are $20, with the preferred method of payment being Venmo to: @Paige-Sullivan-72417. However, cash or check will also be accepted at the door.
Odd graduation years are asked to bring white jerseys, while even graduation years are asked to bring blue jerseys.
Locals make Rising Sophomore field hockey team
Every year, the Massachusetts High School Field Hockey Coaches Association (MSFHCA) comes out with its annual Rising Sophomore Selections. To meet the criteria to make the team, a player must: be growing quickly in importance to their HS team, be highly skilled and play a significant role, and play significant minutes at the varsity level.
This year, a handful of talented Daily News area athletes were nominated to the Rising Sophomore Squad, which was released on Tuesday.
Locals who made the squad were: Georgetown's Ella Tucker and Mei Mei Winslow, Newburyport's Ciara Geraghty, Pentucket's Catalina (Cat) Colvin and Katherine Flaherty and Triton's Sophie Chapman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.