Scialdone picks UMaine
Congrats to Amesbury baseball star Drew Scialdone, who announced his committment to continue his career at Division 1 University of Maine on Tuesday. A highly sought after local prospect, Scialdone was coming off a torrid spring and an equally hot summer with Show New England Baseball.
He was a Daily News All-Star for the Redhawks this spring, batting a lofty .485 (36-for-74) with 26 runs scored, 17 RBI and a home run. Speaking to the talent in town, the decision comes a little over a week after former Amesbury teammate Jake Harring committed to Division 1 Hofstra.
More on this story will be coming soon.
Francoeur finishes T39
After his opening round 6-under 65 on Thursday, Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur made his sixth cut in seven events and finished T39 at last week’s PGA Tour Canada event in Windsor, Ontario. It was a scorer’s course, with the winning score being 25-under posted by fellow American Sam Choi. But Francoeur still posted an impressive four rounds in the 60s, going 65, 68, 69, 69 to finish at -13.
Kattar looks for late ‘23 return
A semi-local UFC fighter, Calvin Kattar of Methuen, is expected to return to the octagon later this year after suffering a torn ACL in October of ‘22. He was hoping to make a quick return for UFC 292 at the T.D. Garden on Aug. 19, but wasn’t quite ready.
Kattar lost last December to Arnold Allen after the injury early in the second round, unable to continue.
Spartan Basketball Clinics/Tryouts
Spartans Basketball is hosting two free clinic nights at the Sports Barn in Hampton N.H. on Aug. 10th and 17th, both 6-7:30pm. All players are welcome to attend both clinics and work on their basketball skills, meet the Spartans staff and view the Sports Barn facility. New players just need to register online at: www.nhspartans.com and click on the skills clinic flyer link.
The largest AAU Basketball program in N.H., Spartans will also be holding their First Fall AAU tryouts at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside Road in Hampton. Tryouts will be open to boys and girl’s in grades 3rd-High School, and will be on Sunday, Aug. 20th. Times are: 3rd-6th Grade boys and girls, 10:30 AM — 11:30 AM; 7th-8th Grade boys and girls, 11:30 AM — 12:30 PM; High School Boys & Girls, 12:30 PM — 1:30 PM.
For more information, visit the nhspartans.com website, contact Chris Coates at CoatesNew@Hotmail.com, or call 603-926-2276.
Boys Tennis All-Stars coming
Apologies to everyone for taking this long, but just wanted to give a heads up that your 2023 Daily News Boys Tennis All-Star team will run in the section this week. Any excuse given won’t be adequate enough for this being pushed back until mid-August, so I’ll just say I dropped the ball in not finishing before taking some time off, and got wrapped up in Yankee Homecoming last week.
But just wanted to inform you that they haven’t been forgotten about.
