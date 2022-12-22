Stewart the Hero
The Pentucket boys hockey team picked up its first win of the season in dramatic fashion Wednesday night. Locked in a tie with visiting Beverly, it was senior Jack Stewart who scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Panthers (1-1-1) to a 5-4 victory.
Stewart finished with three goals for the game, and Nick Kutcher and Mac Cole potted the other two. Cam Dewar had a pair of assists, and returning Daily News All-Star goalie Ben Guertin made 24 saves.
Triton wrestling works fast!
The Triton wrestling team earned a 42-6 win over Lynn Tech on Wednesday, with four matches ending within a minute. Boston Record won his 126-pound match with a 10-second pin, Aiden Quinn won in 14 seconds at 132, Ashton Wonson pinned his opponent at 220 in 24 seconds and heavyweight Antonio Sforza only needed 51 seconds to win his match.
And the Vikings almost had another with 170-pounder Nolan Merrill winning in 64 seconds.
But a great storyline and development was a pair of young wrestlers getting victories. Sophomores Braiden Eastman (145) and Nic Serino (195) both won by fall for the Vikings, and have seen their hard work start to pay off.
Captain Tedeschi
There was an errror in our Daily News boys basketball preview that was released last Friday. Owen Tedeschi is one of four Pentucket captains this winter, but his name was incorrectly omitted from the “captains” section. Through three games this year, the senior is averaging 11.0 ppg and just dropped a team-high 18 with four 3s in Tuesday’s win over North Reading.
Tedeschi also served as a captain for the soccer team this fall.
A touch of Basile
Trailing at halftime, the Triton girls basketball team came alive during the second half to earn a nice 54-49 win over Gloucester Wednesday night. Junior Isabella Basile drained a pair of 3s and finished with 12 points, Caitlin Frary also scored 12 and Olivia Kiricoples chipped in 10 for the Vikings (1-2).
Smith picks Keene St.
Big congrats go out to Pentucket’s Cam Smith, who announced he’ll be continuing his lacrosse career at Keene State College. The Daily News All-Star goalie helped Pentucket (14-6) have a strong year in the CAL last spring, and only allowed just 7.3 goals per game.
He was a team captain for the lacrosse team as a junior last year, and is also serving as a co-captain for the hockey team this winter.
McLaren Double-Double
Newburyport’s Parker McLaren is enjoying a fine start to his junior year for the Endicott College basketball team, which is off to a 6-2 start. The 6-foot-5 forward is averaging 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and arguable had his best showing with a 10-point, 11-board performance in a win over Salem State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.