Trav’s Trail Run coming up
Newburyport’s annual Trav’s Trail Run will be held on May, 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Maudslay State Park. Like always, 100% of all the race proceeds are directed back into the sport in the way of scholarships to NHS students and supporting the sport in Newburyport. All participants will receive a t-shirt, and there will be cash and merchandise age group prizes as well as a raffle after the race.
The race is in memory of the late Travis Landreth, who was an NHS cross country and track All-Scholastic runner who graduated in 1994. He went on to attend UConn, where he was an All-American cross country runner and captain of both the cross country and track teams. He was also a member of the USA World Championship Cross Country team in 1995 and ran the 5,000 meters in the Pan American games in 1995.
Entry information can be found at joppaflatsrunning.com or by contacting Don Hennigar at dshennigar@gmail.com.
Schulson to NCAA D1 Championship
Former Newburyport High tennis great Ellie Schulson and her Furman University teammates closed out the regular season with a 21-6 record and a fifth consecutive Southern Conference championship. The team has advanced to the NCAA Division 1 championship, which begins this Friday at Duke.
A Second Team All-Conference and First Team All-Freshman selection, Schulson has a 16-5 singles record with significant non-conference wins over Auburn, Alabama, Wake Forest and Clemson this spring. She also has a 14-5 doubles record. Furman’s highest national team ranking was No. 19 during the season, and the team enters the NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed in the regional bracket.
McElaney to Bridgeport
Congrats to Amesbury’s Mary Kate (MK) McElaney, who just committed to the University of Bridgeport women’s soccer team. She will be studying in the BS program in Dental Hygiene, and she was also awarded a Presidential Scholarship.
McElaney is coming off a dominant spring for Amesbury where she was named a Daily News All-Star, All-Emass Second Team and All-CAL after recording a team-high 13 assists with 5 goals. She’ll be joining a top program, as Bridgeport was the 2018 NCAA Division 2 champions and received an at-large bid to the 2021 tournament.
Time Change
Due to the impending rain, Wednesday’s Amesbury vs. Georgetown softball game has already been postponed. The two teams will try to make it up Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
