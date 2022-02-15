Triton basebal coach needed
Triton Regional High School is in need of a varsity baseball coach for the upcoming spring season. Those interested can apply at: https://www.schoolspring.com/job.cfm?jid=3772068.
Last year, the Vikings (9-7) were led by junior Daily News All-Star Joe Abt, who hit .400 with 20 hits, 10 runs and 14 RBI.
O’Leary out fast
Byfield’s Shane O’Leary just got off to a fantastic start to his sophomore season for the UMass Amherst men’s lacrosse team. The former Governor’s Academy standout netted a hat trick, the first three goals of his collegiate career, as the Minutemen were edged by No. 11/10 Army, 14-13.
UMass trailed by five in the first half before O’Leary helped his team tie the game at 10-10 heading into the fourth quarter.
Clipper salute
The University of New Hampshire club hockey team celebrated its Senior Night last weekend and both Newburyport’s Dylan Spence and Cole Spence were honored. The two former Clipper greats have helped UNH go 9-9 this winter.
Might McLaren
Newburyport’s Parker McLaren had his best game of the season for the Endicott men’s basketball team against Roger Williams at the beginning of the month. The 6-foot-5 sophomore played a season-high 21 minutes and had 10 points, 10 rebounds and block for the Gulls (12-9) in an 80-60 loss.
McLaren is averaging 3.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this winter.
Batchelder hits 1,500
Big congrats to Newburyport’s Will Batchelder, who eclipsed the 1,500-point career milestone on Saturday in Governor’s 92-66 win over St. Mark’s. The 6-foot-2 Holy Cross commit played his first two years at St. John’s Prep and his last three at Governor’s.
Governor’s did not have a winter season last year due to the pandemic.
