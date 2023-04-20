Vikings get quality win
It may be young this spring, but the Triton boys lacrosse team has shown that it’s improving every game.
The Vikings are currently dealing with some injuries to top scorers in JP Trojan and Thomas Cahill — who should hopefully be back soon — but on Wednesday the team put together a solid showing in a 10-7 victory over Wilmington. Freshman Micheal Taylor led the way with three goals, and both Seamus Cahill and Shawn Twomey each had two.
The Vikings (2-4) saw Braeden McDonald, Gavin Colby and Vinny Magee score as well, and McDonald had four assists. Defensively, the team got strong games from Ryan Burzynski, Dylan van Galen, Colin Fidler and Brady Young, who all played well in front of goalie Charlie Clare (14 saves).
Mickelson’s first goal
Former Pentucket great Lana Mickelson wasted no time scoring her first collegiate goal for the Iona University women’s lacrosse team.
In her first appearance of the spring season, the reigning Daily News MVP found the back of the net in a 20-6 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. Mickelson, a West Newbury resident, also saw time against Merrimack.
Trojan making an impact
It’s been a pretty smooth transition into the college lacrosse game for Rowley’s Kate Trojan.
After setting the Triton single-season scoring and points record last year (81 goals, 115 points), Trojan has played in 10 of 11 games this spring as a freshman for Rochester Institute of Technology and already has 12 goals with 3 assists. Her best game was a four-goal performance against Rochester, and she also scored twice in her debut against Nazareth, as well as against RPI.
For her career, Trojan finished fifth all-time in Triton history with 150 goals and 57 assists (207 pts) despite missing a year due to the pandemic.
Fehlner seeing time
Reigning Daily News Baseball MVP Jack Fehlner of Newburyport has seen some playing time this spring as a freshman at Roanoke College. He’s come in mostly as a pinch-runner, and has two runs scored and a stolen base in nine appearances.
More importantly, though, Roanoke (21-13) is in the middle of a solid season.
Captains Corner
