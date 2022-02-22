Wrestling champs
The future looks to be pretty bright for the powerhouse Triton wrestling team. The Vikings had a banner day at the JV State Meet on Monday that saw Alex Sabino, Nolan Merrill, Sam ImLach and Dominic Karpenki each win state championships.
Gallagher commitsCongrats are in order for Newburyport’s Katelyn Gallagher, who recently committed to the Johnson & Wales women’s soccer team. The senior defensemen was named a Daily News soccer All-Star in the fall after helping the Clippers (13-3-4) record 16 shutouts, win the CAL Kinney title and advance to the Division 3 Round of 16. She also scored three goals and had an assist.
Port’s Katavolos
honored
Expectations are high for Saint Michael’s College junior Max Katavolos of Newburyport, who was named to the 16-person New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA) Preseason All-New England team on Friday. He was named All-New England second team last spring after scoring a team-leading 25 goals for the Purple Knights.
A Daily News 2010-20 All-Decade member for boys lacrosse, Katavolos was sixth in the NE10 in goals per game (2.27) and 19th in points per contest (2.55) last year.
He scored two goals and had an assist in the Purple Knights’ 8-5 loss to Molloy (N.Y.) in Saturday’s season opener.
Smart locals at NECC
Newburyport’s William Rowan and Georgetown’s Richie Williams were two of 24 Northern Essex Community College athletes who were named to the fall semester Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. To be eligible, both had to be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.2 or higher.
Rowan, a computer science major, was a defensemen on the soccer team, while Williams, who is studying business, is an outfielder on the baseball team.
14 straight!
Speaking of NECC athletics, the men’s basketball team just ripped off a 14-game winning streak before falling to Quincy College on Saturday. The Knights (18-8), who are led by 6-3 guard Mehmet Asik of Ankara, Turkey (13.7 ppg), play in the quarterfinals of the Region 21 tournament Wednesday night.
Monroe magic
All Triton indoor track captain Josh Monroe has done over his high school career is improve. His freshman year, his 10m split was at a 1.14. But this year, now as a senior, he’s cut it down to a school-record 0.98.
