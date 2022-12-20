Aylward, Wonson, Sforza lead Triton
Triton wrestling’s three captains led the way at this weekend’s Big Red Tournament in Tyngsboro.
Highlighting the day was 220-pounder Ashton Wonson winning his second straight Big Red title. The senior went 3-0 with three pins, besting Russell Leonard of Pelham, N.H. in the finals to lead the Vikings to eighth overall out of 15 teams with 87 points.
Fellow tri-captain Douglas Aylward took second at 195 after going 3-1. His lone loss was an 8-0 decision in the finals to Matt Walsh of Acton-Boxboro/Bedford, who is considered by many as one of the top wrestlers in New England.
Finally, captain Tony Sforza had a career-best tournament going 3-1 to place second overall. He fell to Chelmsford’s Thomas Brown — the top-ranked heavyweight in New England — in the finals, but still had a day to remember.
Also winning matches for the Vikings but not placing were: Sam Imlach, Alex Sabino, Boston Record, Amir Alami and Nolan Merrill.
Triton swim out strong
The Triton co-op swim team has already accomplished quite a bit in just a couple of meets. Last week, the Vikings picked up two wins over Manchester-Essex with the boys team winning 105-49 and the girls team winning 94-68.
For the girls, Abriana Cronstrom was a double winner in both the 100 Free (58.93) and 100 Back (1:04.95), with both times qualify her for States. Elsewhere, Peyton Gibbs won the 50 freestyle (28.01), 8th-grader Jenna Whitaker won the 500 free (5:44.53) and both the 200 Medley (2:04.91) and 200 free (1:54.18) relay teams won and qualified for Sectionals.
For the boys, senior captain Henry Brien took both the 500 free (5:24.97) and 100 back (1:01.31). But Triton also had two other doube-winners with Josh Adler in the 50 free (24.98) and 100 free (54.22), and Sam Whitaker in the 200 IM (2:10.27) and 100 breast (1:09.59).
‘Cross Country makes you slow?’
Love this tweet from Triton cross country and indoor track coach Joe Colbert.
In regard to the notion that “cross country makes you slow” for track season, Colbert chose to highlight Parker Burns. A senior and returning Daily News All-Star, Burns ran at the All-State XC meet a month ago, but just opened his indoor track season with a 36.09 in the 300-meter last week.
That time was a personal-record for Burns by over a second, and was the fourth-fastest recorded in CAL history.
