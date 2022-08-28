Triton Youth Basketball
Registration is now open for the 2022-2023 Triton Youth Basketball winter season.
All registration and payment should be done through the organization’s website at www.tritonyouthbasketball.com (there is a “Register Online” button on the left hand side of the page). It is important that payment is made at the time of registration. Please note that there are separate registrations for players in grades 3-4 and players in grades 5-8. Registration for all programs will close September 30th.
Despite recent inflation, Triton Youth Basketball has been able to keep fees the same from last season. The registration fee in the introductory 3-4 league will be $190 per player, while players in grades 5 through 8 will have a registration fee of $210 per player. The additional cost for those making a travel team, required on account of travel league registration fees, additional referee costs, gym costs and uniforms, will be $155 per player.
Depending on registration numbers, at the girls levels (5-8th grade) there may only be one travel team and no intramural program.
For those new to the league, please note that this is a “one-time only” expense, as there are no additional uniform fees for the families.
If this is a financial hardship for any player, please contact: tritonyouthbasketball@gmail.com. Financial hardship scholarships are available for families in need.
Newburyport Gridiron 5K Walk/Run
The 1st annual Newburyport Gridiron 5k run/walk will be held at Riverwalk Brewery this upcoming Saturday, September 3rd. Check-in and walk-up registration will begin at 9 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m. The first 200 runners to register will receive a Newburyport Gridiron T-shirt.
The race will start in front of Riverwalk Brewery and follow the rail trail to Cashman Park and loop back on the same route. Join Newburyport Gridiron after the race at the brewery for live music, games and a 50/50 raffle.
All proceeds will benefit the Newburyport High football program.
You can register for the race early at: https://www.active.com/newburyport-ma/running/distance-running-races/1st-annual-newburyport-gridiron-5k-run-walk-2022.
Marcotte signing in Newburyport
Two-time Stanley Cup champ from the 1970 and 1972 Boston Bruins, Don Marcotte, will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sun., Sept. 11. Autographs cost $12 each with Marcotte signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Mail orders are accepted. For more info contact Vic at vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
