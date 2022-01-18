All-Scholastic Berardino
After being named our 2021 Daily News Volleyball MVP a couple of months ago, Triton’s Mia Berardino capped her fantastic season, and career, by being named both a Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic. A Stonehill College commit, she led the Vikings to the program’s first ever playoff win and had 264 kills, 124 digs, 77 aces and 34 blocks on the season.
Berardino is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Foreign Language Honor Society and boasts a 4.55 GPA.
Final stats for Fry
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac officially finished his rookie season with 64 receptions, 522 yards and 7 touchdowns. His 60 regular-season catches were the fifth-most by a rookie tight end in NFL history.
Mirageas not with Providence
Providence announced last week that fifth-year defenseman Ben Mirageas of Newburyport is no longer a member of the program.
“We are appreciative of Ben’s contributions to our program over the past four-plus seasons,” Friars coach Nate Leaman said in a statement. “We wish Ben all the best in his future endeavors.”
No reason was given for the departure. In 149 games at Providence, Mirageas posted 14 goals and 37 assists. He was selected by the New York Islanders in the third round (77th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
Spartans Basketball tryouts
The Spartans Basketball program has two upcoming events. Spring basketball tryouts will be held this Sunday, January 23rd at the Sports Barn in Hampton, N.H. Both boys and girls in the 3rd-6th grade will try out from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., while grades seven and eight will go between 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Also, the Spartans February vacation basketball camp will happen between March 2-4 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for both boys and girls grades 2-10.
To sign up online for both the tryout and the camp, go to www.nhspartans.com.
Newburyport Intertown Baseball registration
Players that either live or attend school in Newburyport are invited to register for the upcoming Newburyport Intertown Baseball season. Registration for 13 and 14 year old players will be completed by early March, and games will begin in late April. Players registered by February 1 will be able to order a sized game shirt.
Age is determined by the player’s age on July 31, and the registration fee is $270. To register, contact Mike Quinn via text or call at 978-364-3468 or email at post150baseball@gmail.com, Mike Enes at menes_jr@esacareers.com, or Mark Menery at mmenery@gmail.com.
Do Track!
Add Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to the list of high-end professional athletes who ran track in high school. A rare quintuple event participant, Hurts did the 4x400, 4x200, 4x100, triple jump and shot put.
