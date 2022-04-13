Leonard hits 100
Jared Leonard definitely won’t ever forget Monday’s game. The senior tri-captain scored seven goals to lead Triton to a 12-9 win over Lynnfield, and in the process reached the 100-goal milestone for his career. Leonard, a St. Anselm’s commit, entered the season with 84 career goals and already has 17 in just four games this spring for the Vikings (2-2).
Lesinski breaks sister’s school record
We’re only a couple of weeks into the spring season, but Sophia Lesinski has already achieved a career milestone. At Monday’s track and field meet, the Triton sophomore broke the school record in the 400 hurdles when she won the event in 68.7 seconds. Her accomplishment helped the Vikings beat Hamilton-Wenham in the meet and start the season 2-0, and it also gave her some major bragging rights at home. The previous 400 hurdles record was held by her older sister, Bella, who starred for the Vikings for four years.
Both Lesinski and the Vikings are hopeful the record will be broken a few more times this spring.
Clutch Clippers
Trailing 2-1 after the singles matches in Tuesday’s season opener, the Newburyport boys tennis team got some clutch play from its doubles teams to pull out the 3-2 win over North Reading. Caden Eiserman and Brindley Fisher earned a hard-fought, 6-4, 7-5 win, then Finn Sullivan and James Scali won fairly comfortably, 6-2, 6-1.
Johnson does it all
In last week’s CAL softball preview, the incorrect starting pitcher was named for Triton when it should have been Mallory Johnson. The sophomore is already off to a strong spring for the Vikings (2-1), and had four hits — including a home run — while pitching a one-hitter with seven strikeouts in Monday’s 13-1 win over Lynnfield.
Mickelson nets 9
The Pentucket girls lacrosse team got its first win of the season on Tuesday with a 24-4 win over North Reading. Lana Mickelson — a returning Daily News All-Star and the area’s leading scorer a year ago — had nine goals in the win. Audrey Conover and Charlene Basque each scored four of their own.
Buontempo on fire
Framingham State freshman Jacob Buontempo of Newburyport has acclimated quite nicely to college baseball. In 13 games played this spring for the Rams (5-15), he’s batting .324 with 9 runs scored, 8 RBI and 3 stolen bases.
