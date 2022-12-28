Two more Pentucket lax commits
Two other Pentucket boys lacrosse athletes have signed on to play the sport at the next level. Senior attack Joe Turpin will be playing next year at Nichols College, while senior long-stick midfielder Evan Napolitano will play at Limestone University in South Carolina.
Turpin scored 44 goals with 30 assists last spring, while Napolitano had 7 goals and 4 assists while being a lynchpin on defense.
Amesbury duo starring at Framingham
The Framingham women’s basketball team has started out the season 8-2, and a couple of Amesbury alums are a big reason why. We’ve already reported on former Daily News MVP Flannery O’Connor, who recently scored her 1,000th collegiate point and is leading the Rams averaging 20.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
But freshman Gabby Redford has stepped in and quickly found a role.
After helping Amesbury win the Division 4 state championship last winter, Redford has played in nine games this year and is averaging 5.6 ppg in around 15 minutes per game. In the team’s latest game against Regis, she scored a season-high 10 points with 4 rebounds in 18 minutes
Meagher leads Pentucket’s PRs
The Pentucket girls indoor track team had a solid showing with a handful of personal bests at this week’s Boston Holiday Challenge multi-state meet. Leading the charge for the Panthers was Delaney Meagher, who tied her personal record with a leap of 5-2 in the high jump to take fifth.
But she wasn’t all as the Panthers set five other PRs on the day. Lia Alsup set a new mark in the 300 (47.19), Kaylie Dalgar did the same in the mile (5:43.78) as did Libby Murphy (5:53.28), Sage Smith accomplished her new best in the long jump (15-11) and Wynter Smith had a great showing in the pentathlon with 2,011 points to take 11th overall.
Elsewhere, Smith also came in ninth in the 55-meter (7.59) and Reese Gallant came in 14th (7.70), and the 4x200 relay team of Kayla Murphy, Lia Goodwin, Gallant and Smith came in ninth as well (1:53.07).
Captains Corner
With the winter sports season now in full swing, the Newburyport Daily News still wants to honor the area’s high school captains as part of our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents of the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Clippers fall to Methuen
The Newburyport boys basketball team came up short against Methuen, 52-43, in Wednesday’s Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic consolation bracket. The Clippers will now play in the 7th-place game on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Peter Osazuwa and Carson Gretz led Newburyport with 9 points each, and Henry Acton added 6. The Clippers were playing without Finn Brennan, who hurt his ankle in Tuesday’s first round game against Beverly.
