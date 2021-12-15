Waters Extended
Amesbury's Ashley Waters has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain the head softball coach at Boston University. Now entering her 7th season, she has guided BU on a historic run that includes most recently a record-breaking .900 winning percentage in 2021 (36-4) and the program's first ever three-peat as conference champions. In total, the two-time Patriot League Coach of the Year has led BU to four NCAA tournaments and three conference regular season titles while owning an all-time record of 179-103.
"Representing Boston University for the past six years has been one of the greatest honors of my life," said Waters. "I love my job and the people I get to experience this journey with. My student-athletes are brilliant and dedicated. They've made this job my dream job."
Potter Commits
St. John's Prep senior Colton Potter of Newbury has committed to the Fairfield University crew team. A three-year starter for the Eagles, he was a key contributor this past fall as his boat helped produce the most successful season in program history, finishing first at both the New England and New Hampshire championship regattas.
Devlin Commits, Too
Newburyport’s Abigail Devlin has committed to The University of Lynchburg’s Equestrian Team, which competes in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) as well as in the Zone 4, Regional 2 of the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA).
Devlin is a senior at Essex Tech studying Equine Science with high honors. She currently rides and trains on her horse, Harry, at Evenstride Ltd with Olana Laffey.
Cucinotta to AIC
And in yet another commitment, Amesbury star Shea Cucinotta announced he'll be playing his college baseball at American International (AIC). The shortstop hit a team-best .370 (10 for 27) as a junior last spring with 7 RBI and a home run.
Former Pentucket standout Joseph Lynch will be a freshman on the team this upcoming spring.
Mirageas Magic
Fifth-year senior Ben Mirageas of Newburyport scored two goals for the Providence College men's hockey team in its 7-0 win over Princeton last Friday. The forward has played in 14 games this winter for the Friars (14-7), has three goals on the season and now has 14 career goals and 36 assists.
Pretty Cool
New Balance's new indoor track facility in Boston will host the Division 1 NCAA Indoor Championship in 2024, replacing Texas A&M.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.