Waters hits 200
Congrats to former Amesbury softball legend Ashley Waters for picking up her 200th career win as head coach at Boston University. It came near the beginning of the month, when the Terriers (34-13) but Bucknell 7-1.
In now her seventh year at the helm, Waters’ overall record currently sits at a sparkling 213-116.
Lesinski does it again!
Joe Colbert and the rest of the Triton track and field coaching staff were hopeful they’d see star sophomore Sophia Lesinski break the school’s 400-meter hurdles record a few times this spring. Well, she’s now already done it twice.
After breaking the record previously held be her older sister, Bella, at a meet a few weeks with a time of 68.7, Lesinski recently shaved a second off. She finished in 67.7 last week against North Reading, and that time probably won’t last too long as the new record.
NECC breaks wins record
The powerhouse Northern Essex Community College baseball team made some history over the weekend. After sweeping a two-game series against CCRI, the No. 3-ranked Knights (31-2) broke the program’s single season wins record while matching the record for most consecutive wins in a row (23).
Georgetown’s Richie Williams is having a dominant sophomore season, batting .417 with 40 runs scored, 24 RBI, 14 stolen bases and 4 home runs. Amesbury brothers Levi and Logan Burrill are also having strong springs.
American Legion Baseball
Registration has begun for both the Senior Legion and Junior Legion 1 and 2 baseball teams. All three teams will have a 20-game schedule from the beginning of June, or the end of the high school season, until late July or early August.
AAU players are welcome. All games are currently scheduled Monday-Friday, and you must live in the school districts of: Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newburyport, Triton and Pentucket to participate.
Both leagues are currently 10 teams from Beverly, Lynn, Saugus, Peabody, Lowell, Chelmsford, Lawrence, Andover, Haverhill and Methuen. Players born in 2003, 2004 and later are eligible to play Sr. Legion, while players born in 2005, 2006 and later are eligible to play Jr. Legion.
Contact Mike Quinn at 978-364-3468 or post150baseball@gmail.com to register by email and pay with check or Venmo.
Local All-Scholastics
Two local girls basketball stars were just named to the 31-person Boston Herald All-Scholastic team. Avery Hallinan, our Daily News MVP, made the team after averaging 22.4 ppg in leading Amesbury to the Division 4 state title. Daily News All-Star and CAL Kinney MVP Abby Dube also made the team after averaging 13.0 ppg with 53 3s to lead Pentucket.
On the boys side, Amesbury’s Cam Keliher, our Daily News MVP, was named Honorable Mention.
