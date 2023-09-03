WHITE UP TO SINGLE-A
It didn’t take long for Rowley’s Thomas White to climb the ladder in the Miami Marlins farm system.
In fact, it just took one stint.
After being selected 35th overall in the MLB Draft in July, White, the 6-foot-5 lefty pitcher, made just one appearance in the Florida Complex Rookie League. He pitched only 0.2 innings with no earned runs, but struck out the two batters he got out while also surrendering two walks.
Which was enough for the Marlins to call White up to their Single-A affiliate, the Jupiter Hammerheads, last week along with fellow first-round pick Noble Meyer. On Thursday, White made his first Single-A start and pitched 1.2 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. He unfortunately took the loss after the lone hit he surrendered led to three earned runs, but there were still plenty of positives to take from the outing.
Per MLB.com, White is already the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Marlins farm system — behind Meyer — the No. 7-ranked lefty pitching prospect in baseball, and is quickly closing in on a top-100 ranking in all of baseball regardless of position.
NEWBURYPORT GOLF STARTS 2-0
It was a good first week of competition for the Newburyport golf team, which improved to 2-0 after beating Georgetown on Thursday, 143-127. The Clippers were led by Milo Freundlich and Jack Fruh with 26 stableford points each and Jack Oreal with 24.
For the Royals (0-2), freshman Ty Southall had an excellent day with 34 points.
BOBO MAKES SEAHAWKS
Former North Andover resident Jake Bobo made the 53-man roster for the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced earlier this week.
The undrafted rookie out of UCLA — who spent much of his childhood on the Brooks School campus — was one of the breakout stars for the Seahawks during training camp. He had seven catches for 125 yards and a pair of TDs in the preseason. He also developed a major connection with Seattle QB Geno Smith.
“I was so excited for Jake,” Smith said to SI.com. “Thinking about back in OTAs and minicamp when he was making all those plays, and everyone was like okay, what is he going to do when we put the pads on? Everything we’ve seen from Bobo is what he is. He’s been making plays, he gets separation, gets open, catches the ball, and he’s been a great player for us.”
CAPTAINS CORNER
We’ve already received a couple, but with the bulk of fall sports starting this week, The Daily News is accepting admissions for our Captains Corner series. Coaches — or parents or the athletes themselves — who would like their captains featured are welcome to submit a photo to kgaudette@newburyportnews.com. Photos should have all captains featured and ideally in uniform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.