White wins 2nd Gatorade POY
For the second straight spring, Rowley’s Thomas White has been named the Massachusetts Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior left-handed pitcher led Philips Andover to a 13-6 record, as well as the Central New England Prep School Baseball League semifinals.
White posted a 5-2 record on the mound with a 1.66 ERA, striking out 95 batters and allowing just 10 hits in 42.0 innings pitched. Also the 2021-22 Gatorade Massachusetts Baseball Player of the Year, he’s ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2023 by Perfect Game, and the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft class according to Baseball America.
And with the draft only 11 days away, White will soon be making a big decision. Depending on where he gets drafted and the signing bonus money he gets offered — with some mocks including him in the first round — White will have to choose between the professional route, or honoring his commitment to college powerhouse Vanderbilt.
Katavolos named All-Academic
Add one more accolade to growing list accumulated by recently-graduated St. Michael’s mens lacrosse star Max Katavolos. The Newburyport resident was recently named New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA) All-Academic, and is just the 14th Purple Knights to receive the award over the past nine years.
Katavolos graduated ninth in program history in career goals (89) and 17th in points (116) through a 42-game career. As a senior, he scored 25 goals with seven assists, adding 22 ground balls and eight caused turnovers. The second-year captain also potted three hat tricks over the first four games of the season, including at No. 11 Pace.
A two-time NEILA All-New England selection, Katavolos capped his career with a six-goal, two-assist day versus American International College.
Wonson also plays in Shriners All-Stars
The Daily News area had two local football stars play in the 45th annual Shriners All-Star Game last week at Bentley College, with Triton’s Ashton Wonson joining Amesbury’s Nick Marden. We’ve already run a photo of Marden — the defensive MVP with 11 tackles — from the game, but Wonson was there as well.
And the University of New England commit was a key member of the North squad’s offensive line.
Speaking of the experience, Wonson, who was also our Daily News Wrestling MVP this winter, said: “It was an awesome privilege. To suit up one more time as a high schooler against some of the best athletes in the state, I absolutely loved it.”
Patriots camp days set
The New England Patriots announced that training camp 2023 will commence officially on July 26 in the practice area outside Gillette Stadium.
Always a solid day trip, the “open to the public” portion of training camp will run “approximately” through the second of three preseason games.
The lone home preseason game is the first of the three on August 10 against Houston.
