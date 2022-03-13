Locals raking at NECC
It’s only been three games, but a couple of locals are already tearing the cover off of the ball for the powerhouse Northern Essex Community College baseball team. Georgetown’s Richie Williams played in all three game over the weekend for the Knights (3-0), and hit .600 (6-for-10) with 5 runs scored, a triple, a home run, 3 RBI and 2 stolen bases.
Amesbury’s Logan Burrill played in the Knights’ season-opening win over Waubonsee Community College and went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and 4 RBI. His brother, Levi, is a sophomore pitcher on the team who has yet to make an appearance this spring but will factor largely into the rotation.
King can’t be stopped
Well, 2021 Daily News girls lacrosse MVP Sam King of Newburyport has certainly wasted no time establishing herself as a top player for the Duquesne women’s team. The freshman has a team-leading 15 goals, along with 2 assists, through the Dukes’ first six games. She scored four goals against both Youngstown State and Ohio State, and had a three-goal game in a win over Kent State.
Surette out fastIt looks like Georgetown’s Jake Surette will be a key piece on the Colby College men’s lacrosse team this spring. The junior St. John’s Prep grad already has two goals and four assists in just two games for the Mules (1-1), as he potted both of his goals in a season-opening defeat to a strong Tufts team.
Great season for Hurley!
Former Pentucket basketball great Angelica Hurley just wrapped up a fine sophomore season for St. Joseph’s (Maine) College. The 5-foot-8 guard nearly averaged a double-double, scoring 10.9 points per game while grabbing 8.5 rebounds per game. The Monks (22-5) advanced to the GNAC championship game where they fell to top-seeded Emmanuel, 78-70.
Merrimac’s Mackenzie Currie was a freshman on the team who saw action in 17 games and averaged 2.5 points.
Heline heating upSpeaking of St. Joe’s College, Amesbury’s Calvin Heline is a freshman attacker on the men’s lacrosse team who is already making his mark. An Essex North Shore High School grad, Heline scored twice and had an assist in the Monks’ 18-11 loss to Moravian last weekend.
