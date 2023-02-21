MVP Wilson
The Newburyport girls hockey team is only in its third year as a standalone program, but now has its first ever Northeastern Hockey League MVP.
Tuesday morning, it was announced that goalie Teagan Wilson received league MVP honors as voted on by the coaches. The senior captain from Triton has led the Clippers (8-9-1) to the postseason for the second straight year while posting three shutouts, and has achieved many more memorable moments along the way.
She had a ridiculous 65-save performance against the No. 1-ranked team in the state in St. Mary’s, two one-goal losses — one in overtime — against undefeated Winthrop (No. 4) and another strong game in a two-goal setback to HPNA (No. 6).
Besides Wilson, senior forward Kiara Farrar and sophomore forwards Jenna Oliver and Maggie Fitzgerald also made the NEHL All-Conference team.
Kelly commits to Babson
Congrats go out to Triton’s Samantha Kelly, who recently announced her commitment to the Babson field hockey team. The senior quad-captain just wrapped up an excellent high school career this fall, helping the Vikings reach the Division 3 quarterfinals.
Kelly was a key part of a terrific senior class that went a combined 40-18-12 with two state quarterfinal appearances over their four years.
Greenler cruising at Georgia
So far, Georgetown’s Kyle Greenler seems to have acquainted himself nicely to pitching for Georgia in the SEC. The Bulldogs (2-1) had their season-opening series against Jacksonville State over the weekend, and the 6-foot-3 right-hander made two appearances out of the bullpen.
Greenler, a graduate student who transferred in after four years at Elon University, threw 1.1 hitless innings with three strikeouts in his debut, then followed with another clean inning with another K. So through 2.2 innings, Greenler has yet to allow a run, has four punchouts to just one walk and has surrendered just two hits.
Other Casas crushes UMass Lowell
There is another baseball-playing Casas in our midst other than Red Sox rookie first basement Tristan Casas. His kid brother, Gavin, is playing first base for the University of South Carolina.
While he “only” had four hits over three games against UMass Lowell in the Div. 1 opening weekend, there is an asterisk. Three of them were homers, as the high-powered Gamecocks swept the River Hawks.
Casas looks a lot like his brother, including his frame at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. One difference is that Gavin is a switch-hitter. He transferred after two seasons as a backup at Vanderbilt, which plays in the SEC with South Carolina.
